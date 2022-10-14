ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police seeking suspect who stabbed 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Police searching for suspect who stabbed 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista 00:37

Authorities are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing in Mar Vista, when an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man was targeted.

LAPD

The incident occurred on Oct. 3 at around 7 p.m., when a man entered a restaurant in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and stabbed the victim in the back multiple times before fleeing on foot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, but is said to be in stable condition.

Police say that the suspect "attacked the man without provocation," as evidence by the surveillance footage from the scene which shows victim sitting with his back to the door when he was attacked.

The suspect is being described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-feet, 1-inch and 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. He also has a small tattoo near his left eye and a large tattoo on the back of his head.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to contact LAPD Detective Luis Jurado at (310) 482-6369.

CBS LA

CBS LA

