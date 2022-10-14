Texas Comptroller: Texas legislature expected to have $27 billion in extra funds this upcoming session

Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains
HOUSTON - Things are getting expensive all around, if you haven't already noticed, and a new study showed apartments in Texas have actually been increasing year by year. Research conducted by Rent.com showed monthly average prices for 3-bedroom apartments across Texas have grown, but some major cities are faring better than others.
fox26houston.com
Why are more people moving to Texas? Is it a good place to live?
HOUSTON - With several changes already on the horizon, it's not uncommon for people to want a new change of pace (or scenery) and Texas seems to be the place for it all. A recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau, which was cited by CraftJack, looked at the top states Americans are moving to and which ones they're leaving. Their findings resulted in Texas ranked the #2 state most people are moving to.
fox26houston.com
Texas ranked top 10 in most polite drivers, Forbes Advisory survey says
HOUSTON - A recent survey ranked Texas in the top 10 of most polite drivers in the country. According to Forbes Advisor, the Lone Star State was ranked the 6th state with the least aggressive drivers in the nation. The survey used 10 key metrics from a survey given to 5,000 drivers across the nation to identify which state drivers are the most aggressive.
fox26houston.com
Rochelle Garza, AG candidate talks going from daughter of educators to civil rights attorney
The polls say Rochelle Garza is closer than any other democrat to actually winning a state-wide race. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan caught up with Garza, who is facing off against incumbent Ken Paxton in the race for Texas Attorney General.
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal bloody scene in Humble where mother, son went missing, later found in Nebraska
HOUSTON - Court documents are providing some new information after a son and mother went missing and were later found in Nebraska with the mother dead. 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his mother, 40-year-old Michelle Roenz, were reported missing last week from Humble. PREVIOUS STORY: Clear Alert issued for missing mother,...
Comments / 0