Read full article on original website
Related
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
KRQE News 13
Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Temperatures keep climbing through the end of the week. Santa Fe County Commission wants to change regulations …. Santa Fe County Commission wants to change regulations for short-term rentals. Milan man in hot water over badger photo. Milan man in hot water over badger photo. Durango police see uptick in...
New Mexico doles out millions in federal funds to help pay rent, mortgage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through New Mexico, home buying and even finding a place to rent has been anything but “normal.” On the rental side, people across many New Mexico cities have been dealing with challenges from increased competition to rising rates for much of 2022. New Mexico home buying took […]
How do New Mexico’s early prison release numbers compare to other states?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s early release of some prisoners has been a talking point in the race for the governor’s office. And New Mexico did parole hundreds of prisoners ahead of their scheduled release during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But how does that compare to what other states did? In a […]
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
Rain continues throughout New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected […]
Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations
*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested in California serial killings
Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months. Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico sees quiet and warmer weather
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across most of the state. There is some patchy fog around the Pecos River Valley near Roswell, but most of the state is waking up to clear conditions. Forecast Continues Below. New...
KRQE News 13
Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend
Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
KRQE News 13
Warmer, drier weather returns for the rest of the week
After a very wet and cold weekend across New Mexico, drier weather will be returning for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week as well. A storm that brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and mountain snow to New Mexico is weakening as...
Comments / 0