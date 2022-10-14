Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO