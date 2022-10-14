ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Temperatures keep climbing through the end of the week. Santa Fe County Commission wants to change regulations …. Santa Fe County Commission wants to change regulations for short-term rentals. Milan man in hot water over badger photo. Milan man in hot water over badger photo. Durango police see uptick in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain continues throughout New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly and wet. Widespread rain will continue for central New Mexico, including the Metro, through the mid-morning. Heavy rain will also push northeast through the east and southeast plains all morning. The rain will lighten up by midday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are expected […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti cites Governor’s misconduct allegations

*Editor’s Note: This article originally stated that payments to an Atlanta-based law firm representing Hallinan began in 2021. They actually began in 2020. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A recent television ad from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti highlights sexual misconduct allegations against his Democratic opponent, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The allegations first emerged in 2019, but […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in California serial killings

Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
STOCKTON, CA
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees quiet and warmer weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and chilly, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across most of the state. There is some patchy fog around the Pecos River Valley near Roswell, but most of the state is waking up to clear conditions. Forecast Continues Below. New...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Dry for the rest of the week, but another storm arrives this weekend

Warmer and drier weather continues to return to New Mexico. Another storm system will bring winds, colder temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend. Cloud cover has cleared from across the northern half of New Mexico Tuesday, allowing for much warmer temperatures this afternoon. Clouds still linger in the southern part of the state, but will clear out overnight. Every day through Saturday will get a little warmer, especially as a westerly wind returns beginning Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Warmer, drier weather returns for the rest of the week

After a very wet and cold weekend across New Mexico, drier weather will be returning for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be climbing through the end of the week as well. A storm that brought widespread rain, cooler temperatures, and mountain snow to New Mexico is weakening as...
NEW MEXICO STATE

