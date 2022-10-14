Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Soccer Outpaced By The Centre Colonels
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BSC Men's Soccer Team Overtaken By Centre In The Final Minutes
BSC Panthers Volleyball Defeat Tigers In Five Set Match
McAdory Middle School Football Finishes Perfect Undefeated Seasson As JEFCOED Middle School Champions
McAdory High School Volleyball Team Wins Class 6a Area 7 Championship - McAdory & Hueytown Advance To Regionals
Birmingham-Southern Women's Cross Country Runs Strong In Final Regular Season Meet
Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce 2nd Annual “It’s Fall Y’all” Fall Fest! Set For Saturday, October 29, 2022
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce will host their 2nd Annual “It’s Fall Y’all” Fall Fest, Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM. The public is invited to this free event and will be held at Stadium Park, 2066 High School Road. They...
Bessemer Chapter of AARP Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Community Awareness Event. Bessemer Recreation Center 9am-1pm
"Popping in Bessemer" will spotlight resources and information available to the senior community. Come meet and mingle with representatives from your community service divisions of Jefferson County Senior Services, Bessemer Fire and Police Dept, Home health care, Medicare, senior activities and cancer survivors. Be sure to show your National AARP card for a special gift!
The Hueytown Study Club Enjoys Painting As Part Of Their Arts and Culture Community Service Program At October Meeting
The Hueytown Study Club members enjoyed learning to paint with Laurie McCombs, Artist, at their October 12, 2022, meeting as part of their Arts and Culture Community Service Program. The meeting was held at Hueytown First United Methodist Church. Members wore pink for breast cancer awareness month. The club sponsored...
