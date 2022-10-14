ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 3

Mz Pacino
5d ago

For what was seen on video he was told plenty of times to come out of the car ! and second why did he have a gun in the first place how were the police to know he had a mental health crisis ? when they're used to seeing this kind of behavior often of not following simple instructions Police see any move as a threat when the other party chooses not to listen or follow simple instructions! This is nothing more than to get money!

Reply
2
Related
fox5dc.com

Northeast DC shooting victims sue apartment building for negligence

WASHINGTON - Victims of a mass shooting in Northeast D.C. are now suing the apartment building where it happened, alleging management was negligent in protecting residents. The lawsuit comes as gunfire terrorized people yet again Monday night at Azeeze-Bates Apartments on 16th and F streets. The lawsuit was filed by four men shot on Aug. 1 in a shooting that left one dead and five injured. They are seeking $10 million each.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspicious vehicle near Capitol Hill under investigation; 3 people in custody

WASHINGTON - Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious vehicle found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police Canine Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police

STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
fox5dc.com

Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday

ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Van loaded with guns found near Capitol Hill; 3 people in custody

WASHINGTON - Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious van found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police Canine Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

80-year-old arrested for bringing guns near Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON - An 80-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Capitol Police found a suspicious van parked illegally minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police K-9 Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues

VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
VIENNA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy