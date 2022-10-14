Read full article on original website
Mz Pacino
5d ago
For what was seen on video he was told plenty of times to come out of the car ! and second why did he have a gun in the first place how were the police to know he had a mental health crisis ? when they're used to seeing this kind of behavior often of not following simple instructions Police see any move as a threat when the other party chooses not to listen or follow simple instructions! This is nothing more than to get money!
Reply
2
Related
fox5dc.com
Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say
Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC shooting victims sue apartment building for negligence
WASHINGTON - Victims of a mass shooting in Northeast D.C. are now suing the apartment building where it happened, alleging management was negligent in protecting residents. The lawsuit comes as gunfire terrorized people yet again Monday night at Azeeze-Bates Apartments on 16th and F streets. The lawsuit was filed by four men shot on Aug. 1 in a shooting that left one dead and five injured. They are seeking $10 million each.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax county police search for armed rapist
Police in Fairfax County are asking the public to help track down an armed rapist. And while the crime may have happened in Virginia, investigators believe the suspect could now be in a different part of the DMV.
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
fox5dc.com
Suspicious vehicle near Capitol Hill under investigation; 3 people in custody
WASHINGTON - Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious vehicle found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police Canine Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
fox5dc.com
Baltimore police release video of brutal light rail murder, $8K reward offered
Police are offering an $8,000 award for information leading to the arrest of the man who brutally murdered a Baltimore man at a light rail stop two years ago. Detectives are still looking for the gunman who killed 41-year-old Daniel Brewer on Oct. 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the light rail stop.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police
STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County
GREENBELT, Md. - A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. The crash was reported around 2 a.m. the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road. Police say when they arrived they found the man dead in the roadway. Traffic was delayed in the...
Baltimore baby's death ruled homicide
Doctors in Baltimore have ruled the death of a 1-year-old baby homicide. Police were called to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway, just after noon on October 4.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
fox5dc.com
Police Chief gives update after 4 adults found dead in a Woodbridge home
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham gives an update after officers found four adults deceased in a Woodbridge home Monday. Police were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body. A person of interest has been apprehended.
fox5dc.com
Van loaded with guns found near Capitol Hill; 3 people in custody
WASHINGTON - Three people are in custody after U.S. Capitol Police stopped a suspicious van found minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police Canine Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
fox5dc.com
Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C. Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries. The man was transported to a local...
fox5dc.com
Suspect charged with murder in fatal quadruple Woodbridge shooting, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Woodbridge on Monday, police say. The quadruple shooting left two men and two women dead inside a Woodbridge home in the...
fox5dc.com
80-year-old arrested for bringing guns near Capitol Hill
WASHINGTON - An 80-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after U.S. Capitol Police found a suspicious van parked illegally minutes away from the Supreme Court Building. According to FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergham, the Capitol Police K-9 Unit picked up something in question within the vehicle located on the 100 block of East Capitol Street.
fox5dc.com
Search for man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel continues
VIENNA, Va. - Detectives in Fairfax County are sharing surveillance video and new pictures of a suspect who they said raped a woman in a hotel earlier this month. The surveillance video, which was recovered from Metro cameras at the Eastern Market station, depicts a heavyset Black man with short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde. The man appears to be wearing a large medallion around his neck and a black SpongeBob jacket.
Comments / 3