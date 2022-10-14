Read full article on original website
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
The Mental, 2,000cc Arch Motorcycle 1S Is Here To Redefine American Sport Cruising
Arch Motorcycle, co-founded by Keanu Reeves (Neo from the Matrix movies), is popular for building some expensive but stellar motorcycles which focus on quality over quantity. Staying true to this MO, the company has now launched the Arch 1S motorcycle loaded with top-shelf components and a 2,032cc engine to redefine cruising.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Jeep Hurricane I-6 Engine Deep Dive: How This Twin-Turbo Six Rocks Like a... You Know
The introduction of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L not only brings a longer-wheelbase, larger body option to the new-last-year Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, it also ushers in an all-new inline-six engine. A once-favored format over at Jeep, the new I-6 is standard on the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Ls and available on the short-wheelbase models. It won't be exclusive to Stellantis' off-road brand—it's headed to the broader Dodge, Chrysler, and Stellantis family overall in the future.
The Lotus Evija is now the world's most powerful production car
The Lotus Evija is now in production, and the final specs are even wilder than what Lotus originally promised. The electric hypercar was confirmed on Friday with a combined output from its four-motor powertrain of 2,011 hp, making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,256 lb-ft of torque.
Ferrari SF90 Spider Gets 1,100-HP Upgrade And Loads Of Carbon Fiber
Novitec knows how to tune up a supercar. The Ferrari SF90 Spider, in standard guise, already isn't messing around, and the tuning firm's upgrades make that even more evident with 1,109 horsepower and yet more carbon fiber bodywork. With the new Novitec changes, this SF90 will hit 62 mph in...
HJC EU Replaces Its “Legendary” CS-15 With The C10
If you’re looking for an affordable full-face helmet, HJC Europe has a new model for you to check out, the C10. The new full-face replaces the CS-15, a helmet that was one of the best values in the market today due to its fit and finish plus its exceptional value for money. The C10 has big shoes to fill, and it does so with a new shell design along with a bunch of colorways which include graphics like the Elie, Epik, Inka, Lito, and Tins.
The Honda RC51 Is A Bonafide Ducati Slayer From The Early 2000s Up For Sale
Honda has always been a key player in motorcycle racing, resulting in some crazy road bikes for thrill seekers. While many are well aware of the CBR1000RR Fireblade and CBR600RR, not many know about the iconic RC51 from the early 2000s. It redefined Honda’s racing success in many ways, and enthusiasts still call it one of the best-used motorcycles money can buy.
Carbon Fiber-Loaded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Is Drool-Inducing
Since its introduction, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been a popular motorcycle among both retro motorcycle fans and custom bike shops. Its simple construction allows these shops to go all in without setbacks, and that’s exactly what Australia’s Skunk Machine has now done. The result is a stunning carbon fiber-loaded GT 650 racer with sportbike aesthetics and serious performance.
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT
We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
Electric McLaren SUV Rumored To Arrive In 2026 With Carbon Fiber Tub
When McLaren brought CEO Michael Leiters on board its admittedly sinking ship, rumors began circulating around what the British brand had sworn off for years: an SUV. Having a luxury SUV in the range is like having a license to print money, and it doesn't make economic sense to build supercars like the McLaren Artura only.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
The New Brabus 600 Masterpiece Is A Maybach S580 With A Wild Interior
If you want a tastefully tuned Mercedes, there's only one company that can meet your needs. For 45 years, Brabus has been in the business of fettling with the finest Benzes, transforming them into road-going rockets. This awe-inspiring power is, most times, matched with restrained good looks and a tasteful, sumptuously trimmed interior.
Scientists Developing Ultra-Fast Charging, High-Density EV Batteries
If I asked you what was holding you back from making the shift to electric, chances are I’d get all sorts of answers, with a lot of purists saying that electric vehicles don’t provide the same feel and character as a good old internal combustion engine. While I definitely agree with that—I really love my internal combustion motorcycles and cars—I’m starting to come to terms with the reality that EVs will be a big part of the future of mobility.
Recreated Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Comes From The Minds That Built The New Stratos
For dyed-in-the-wool Alfa Romeo fans, the automaker is a mere shadow of what it once was. Yes, products like the Giulia Quadrifoglio show remnants of an enthusiast brand, but vehicles like the Tonale show that Alfa-Romeo is chasing the mainstream consumer. And who can blame them? That's where the money is - but we do miss the iconic sports cars of the past, vehicles like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Gets a V12 Engine from Brabus
Since its debut in 1979, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been a vital part of its brand’s history. It may have undergone several generations, but its prominent look remains almost the same and its performance never ceases to amaze. There is one thing, however, that seems to be missing in...
Forcite MK1S Smart Helmet To Come To U.S. In Early 2023
If you’re a rider based in the U.S., and you’ve been wishing it was easier to get your hands on a Forcite MK1S helmet, then we have some good news for you. On October 10, 2022, Tucker Powersports announced an exclusive distribution deal with the Australian smart helmet maker, as part of a multi-year agreement.
Watch: No Commentary, Just Moto Camping ASMR
Moto camping is quickly gaining traction across the world. Allow Rob Hamilton, the man behind the popular YouTube channel Moto Feelz, to take you with him on his moto camping trip with no extra commentary. ASMR videos have been around for a while, but it’s quite the stroke of genius...
