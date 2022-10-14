ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 165

WordsToLiveBy
5d ago

He only declared them as victims so they could legally stay in the US!!!! He's NOT FILING ANY CHARGES!!! Just another democrap way to help illegals come here without being deported!!! Salazar needs TO GO!!! He can't even run the office he was voted to do. He has gone thru sooo many deputies because they keep getting in trouble with the law!!! I.E. driving drunk, domestic violence, etc. HE NEEDS TO GO!!!

Reply(31)
59
Suzanne Jackson
5d ago

How about investigating the 2 planes with minor migrants that Biden dump with no where for them to stay 2 weeks ago? That's child endangerment!

Reply(25)
25
Sue Mays
5d ago

Biden administration has put legal and illegals in harms way with his open border policies. Florida is not a sanctuary State. Those who want open borders and proclaim they are sanctuary cities and states need to care for them all. I do not want my taxes used for any illegals.

Reply(21)
43
Related
Axios

DeSantis agrees to release records related to migrant flights by December

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) agreed this week to provide records related to the flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. by Dec. 1, Politico reports. Why it matters: DeSantis has faced scrutiny for transporting migrants last month. A Florida open-government group filed a lawsuit earlier this month in an attempt to get DeSantis to publicly release records about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona is one of top states for election threats, FBI says

The DOJ and FBI have identified Arizona as one of the top states for threats to election officials and poll workers. Why it matters: Widespread misinformation about election fraud has already resulted in several serious threats in Arizona and danger could increase now that early voting is underway.An Iowa man was arrested earlier this month for threatening to hang Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman.Over the summer, a Massachusetts man was arrested for threatening to detonate a bomb in Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' "personal space." Zoom out: In a letter to elections officials obtained by Axios, the federal law enforcement...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Federal trial on youth transgender care starts in Little Rock

Two doctors testified Monday in Little Rock's U.S. District Court about the negative impacts of limiting gender-affirming care for transgender people. What's happening: Their declarations came on the opening day of a federal bench trial in Arkansas' Eastern District Court that aims to decide whether to uphold or permanently block the state's 2021 law that banned the medical care for minors.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Axios Phoenix

Conspiracy theories loom over race for Arizona's secretary of state

The secretary of state is Arizona's top election's official, and rarely do two candidates for the office have such differing views than Republican Mark Finchem and Democrat Adrian Fontes. Finchem is a real estate agent and former police officer who has been a member of the Arizona House of Representatives since 2015. Fontes is an attorney who served as Maricopa County recorder from 2017-20. State of play: The 2022 race between the two candidates has largely been defined by the 2020 presidential election. Finchem is among the state's most ardent supporters of the false claims that the election was rigged...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter's guide: Colorado governor's race between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl

Colorado's two candidates for governor couldn't be more different — and that's exactly how they want it.State of play: Gov. Jared Polis is seeking a second term to continue a massive transformation of state government since Democrats took complete control of lawmaking in 2019, while Republican rival Heidi Ganahl is pledging to reverse most of the changes.Why it matters: The governor holds broad authority to set policy plans and determine the direction of the state.Meet the candidates: Both candidates lived in California for a time and made millions as entrepreneurs, one of their few similarities.Polis, 47, founded an online flower...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan migrants to apply for special U-visas pending his department’s investigation of the Sept. 14 flight to Martha’s Vineyard, according to an ACLU Massachusetts statement Thursday. U-visas would allow the migrants to remain in the U.S. lawfully as the criminal investigation by Salazar’s department and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office proceeds. In another statement, Salazar said that “based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses, we are investigating this case as possible unlawful restraint,” a misdemeanor. “We have suspects identified, however at this point in the investigation we are not at liberty to release those names publicly or confirm any identities,” he said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Stunt Backfires: Martha’s Vineyard Migrants to Get ‘Victims of Crime’ Visas

The group of Venezuelan nationals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid to be flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September are officially victims of crime, qualifying them for a U visa, which gives them nonimmigrant status so that they can remain in the country to provide evidence or testify in any related criminal proceedings, a Texas sheriff said Thursday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened an investigation into the stunt almost immediately, has submitted certification documents to allow the 48 people to apply for a visa. He said he is investigating the case as unlawful restraint “based upon the claims of migrants being transported from Bexar County under false pretenses.” In a separate lawsuit filed by the migrants, they allege they were lured onto the flight with false promises of cash and jobs. Read it at The Hill
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Nashville

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting takes place Oct. 19-Nov. 3. In Nashville, polls open at 8am at the Howard Office Building downtown. Voting will expand to additional locations next week. Why it matters: The election will determine who will be the next governor and who represents Nashville in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Denver

Colorado voter guide: Get smart on the 2022 election candidates and ballot measures

Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. How to vote in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Tech startup seeks to help survivors report abuse

A Canadian tech company wants to transform the way people report abuse and assault in Tampa Bay and around the world. What's happening: REES Community founder Mary Lobson is trying to anchor her company in the area through the Tampa Bay Wave's new TechDiversity Accelerator cohort. Why it matters: More...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Circle K to sell medical marijuana at Florida gas stations

Some Florida customers who roll up to Circle K gas stations next year will have a chance to buy licensed medical marijuana products. Driving the news: Circle K, a Canadian convenience store, has partnered with cannabis goods company Green Thumb Industries to sell medical marijuana in certain locations next year, the cannabis company announced Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Iowa school districts in limbo on handling transgender sports ban

Iowa school districts are navigating gray areas with the state's new law banning transgender girls from playing in sports that align with their gender identity. Driving the news: The Biden administration proposed expanding federal Title IX rules to protect transgender students and prohibit schools and universities from banning them from sports.
IOWA STATE
Tom Handy

O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant Crisis

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in El PasoScreenshot from Twitter. On his recent tour in Texas, Beto O’Rouke stopped in El Paso where he is originally from. The Democratic challenger for governor has not made many references to this situation about asylum seekers or migrants, but he gave some clear guidance on what he would do if elected governor.
EL PASO, TX
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy