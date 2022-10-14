Read full article on original website
HJC Releases Its New V10 Retro Full Face Helmet In Europe
HJC finally has a single-visor vintage-style helmet in its lineup, addressing the needs of cafe racers, cruisers, and stylish scooter riders in the European market. It’s called the V10, and it takes a bit of inspiration from other existing vintage lids but with a distinct Hong Jin Crown (HJC) twist.
Watch: The Upcoming Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Hits The Road
Super73 has gained popularity among powersports enthusiasts thanks to its uniquely styled electric bicycles. The brand’s pedal-powered machines are so popular, in fact, that a lot of other e-bike manufacturers have “borrowed''certain design cues from Super73’s product catalog. That said, building electric bikes is usually a good start for a brand looking to expand into making electric motorbikes, and that’s exactly what Super73 is up to.
Forcite MK1S Smart Helmet To Come To U.S. In Early 2023
If you’re a rider based in the U.S., and you’ve been wishing it was easier to get your hands on a Forcite MK1S helmet, then we have some good news for you. On October 10, 2022, Tucker Powersports announced an exclusive distribution deal with the Australian smart helmet maker, as part of a multi-year agreement.
Royal Enfield Sets Impressive 145 Percent Sales Growth In September 2022
Sales at Royal Enfield increased by a staggering 145 percent in September 2022. The Indian manufacturer has been gaining a lot of momentum this year, with sales figures for September 2022 reaching a whopping 82,097 units in the global market. This is a massive jump when compared to the 33,529 motorcycles sold in September 2021.
ARCH Motorcycle 1s Sport Cruiser Officially Launched In October, 2022
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been five whole years since ARCH Motorcycle introduced its second design, the 1s, at EICMA in 2017. Time has been exceptionally weird for the past few years due to the pandemic, though. In March, 2022, the Californian bespoke motorcycle firm released key specs on the upcoming 1s, along with a small handful of studio photos to get everyone excited about the full release.
Ather Energy Is Making Strides With Ather Grid Charging Network
To accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, two things need to happen. The first would obviously be the release of accessible and reliable electric vehicles—something that’s been happening at a blistering pace in Asia and in Europe. Alongside this, the development of infrastructure designed specifically to cater to growing EV use must also be rolled out.
Scientists Developing Ultra-Fast Charging, High-Density EV Batteries
If I asked you what was holding you back from making the shift to electric, chances are I’d get all sorts of answers, with a lot of purists saying that electric vehicles don’t provide the same feel and character as a good old internal combustion engine. While I definitely agree with that—I really love my internal combustion motorcycles and cars—I’m starting to come to terms with the reality that EVs will be a big part of the future of mobility.
Totaled Once, Now Totally Gorgeous: Nick's 1974 Honda CB750 K4
Comeback stories are often compelling, but rarely are they as beautiful as this. Legend has it that this 1974 Honda CB750 K4 was wrecked when a dog jumped out at the rider and caused massive damage. The bike swerved and ended up totaling the vintage machine and injuring its rider.
Watch: No Commentary, Just Moto Camping ASMR
Moto camping is quickly gaining traction across the world. Allow Rob Hamilton, the man behind the popular YouTube channel Moto Feelz, to take you with him on his moto camping trip with no extra commentary. ASMR videos have been around for a while, but it’s quite the stroke of genius...
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R Is Bologna's Latest Absolute Track Weapon
Ducati may have made us all wait an extra week to learn about the all-new 2023 Panigale V4 R—but it’s hard to deny that it was worth the extra time. On October 14, 2022, Ducati opened its garage doors to show us all what racing is, at this exact moment in time. Given the advances derived from its dedicated race bikes that you can now see in a production bike, it’s easy to see why it makes those claims.
