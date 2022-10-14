Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Matt Reeves Is Reportedly Exploring "'Batman' Universe," Developing Villain Spin-Off Films
While DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures continue to develop the future of the DC Extended Universe, reports are now noting that director Matt Reeves is exploring a “Batman Universe.” Warner Bros. Discovery’s new position in the DC Universe is currently expected to see key players like James Gunn leading different live-action franchises, with Reeves potentially tasked to expand the world of The Batman.
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Reportedly Recorded 2 New Tracks for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
As the world awaits new music from Rihanna leading up to her headlining 2023 Super Bowl LVII performance, rumors have circulated that the singer has contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. According to Hits Daily Double, Rihanna is rumored to have recorded not just one, but two songs...
hypebeast.com
2 Chainz Hosts New "Amazon Music Live" Concert Series
Yet to miss as the star of GQ‘s Most Expensivest Sh*t, 2 Chainz has now been recruited by Amazon to host its new weekly live-stream concert series, “Amazon Music Live.” Lil Baby is set to perform his most recent album, It’s Only Me for the first show of the series later this month, followed by shows from Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. The move follows a similar initiative from Apple Music which launched “Apple Music Live,” a free live-streaming concert series earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Westside Gunn Announces 'Hitler Wears Hermes 10' Release Date
Westside Gunn has officially announced the release date of Hitler Wears Hermes 10. The Griselda titan shared the project’s October 28 release date to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and confirmed that this will be the last installment in the long-running series that started in 2012. “It was supposed to have been Michelle first and you already know I have a notorious series called ‘Hitler Wears Hermes,’ which I started 10 years ago in 2012,” Gunn said. “Every year, at this time, I made ‘Part 1,’ ‘Part 2,’ ‘Part 3,’ ‘Part 4,’ all the way up to now, so it’s only right if I end it on 10.”
hypebeast.com
Insomniac Games Confirms 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Still on Track for 2023 Release
Insomniac Games has shared an update on its upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 after some fans publicly voiced their worries about whether the game was still going to be released. The developers responded to the fans on Twitter, rest assuring that the sequel will still see the light of day....
hypebeast.com
Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Ad Offers Another Look at Ironheart Armor
Building on the anticipation behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has partnered with Target for a new ad spot. The short serves to highlight the important place of young black women in the fields of science and technology. In the one-minute clip, Dominique Thorne, playing Riri Williams/Ironheart, is seen...
