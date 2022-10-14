Westside Gunn has officially announced the release date of Hitler Wears Hermes 10. The Griselda titan shared the project’s October 28 release date to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and confirmed that this will be the last installment in the long-running series that started in 2012. “It was supposed to have been Michelle first and you already know I have a notorious series called ‘Hitler Wears Hermes,’ which I started 10 years ago in 2012,” Gunn said. “Every year, at this time, I made ‘Part 1,’ ‘Part 2,’ ‘Part 3,’ ‘Part 4,’ all the way up to now, so it’s only right if I end it on 10.”

