Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Arctic Monkeys Drop New "I Ain't Quite Where I Think I Am" Video
Ahead of the release of their new album The Car later this week, Arctic Monkeys have dropped off a new track, dubbed “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am,” alongside a music video directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael. The visual, which was shot at...
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Lil Baby’s latest record It’s Only Me is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, It’s Only Me could debut with a total of 185,000 to 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week — enough for it to land at No. 1 and become either the seventh or eight-highest debut of 2022 so far. The extensive 23-track record also garnered 70 million first-day streams in the US, dominated the entirety of Apple Music’s Top 23, logged seven tracks on Spotify’s Top 20 and was the most-streamed Spotify artist in the US on Friday.
hypebeast.com
2 Chainz Hosts New "Amazon Music Live" Concert Series
Yet to miss as the star of GQ‘s Most Expensivest Sh*t, 2 Chainz has now been recruited by Amazon to host its new weekly live-stream concert series, “Amazon Music Live.” Lil Baby is set to perform his most recent album, It’s Only Me for the first show of the series later this month, followed by shows from Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. The move follows a similar initiative from Apple Music which launched “Apple Music Live,” a free live-streaming concert series earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama Reveal 'I Still Got It' Cover Art
After announcing the new Gangsta Grillz mixtape last month, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama on Monday unveiled the official cover art for I Still Got It. The artwork features a blue film reel filled with images of both Snoop and West Coast scenery, alongside lettering reading the project’s title next to the larger Gangsta Grillz emblem. “C. Day music for the fans. I. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22,” Snoop wrote on Instagram under the image.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj Has Plans To “Expedite” New Album To Release This Year
Nicki Minaj may be putting out a new LP before the end of 2022. In a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith for Interview Magazine, the rapper spoke about pregnancy, motherhood and the evolving hip-hop industry. She also teased that fans will likely have their hands on new music sooner than...
hypebeast.com
Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ Lands No. 7 on Billboard 200
Quavo and Takeoff’s debut collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, has debuted No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The list charts the top projects in the U.S. each week based on various metrics of consumption, measured in equivalent album units. Units considered range from album sales to streaming.
hypebeast.com
Eminem Delivers Second Drop of 'The Eminem Show' 20th Anniversary Merch
Eminem is continuing his 20th anniversary celebration of The Eminem Show with a second merch drop. The followup to the initial May drop, the new capsule features T-shirts and long-sleeved tees honoring Em’s fourth studio album. Lyrics to “Without Me” — one of his most popular and beloved tracks — and monochromatic images of the rapper with Dr. Dre, The Eminem Show’s tracklist and a special 20th anniversary design are printed on the front and back, commemorating both the album’s legacy and concepts from that era. In addition, fans can pick up the album’s 20th anniversary expanded edition CD and a collector’s 4LP, fine art prints with rare and previously unseen photos and framed collectibles with an autographed plaque from Eminem.
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Reportedly Recorded 2 New Tracks for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
As the world awaits new music from Rihanna leading up to her headlining 2023 Super Bowl LVII performance, rumors have circulated that the singer has contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. According to Hits Daily Double, Rihanna is rumored to have recorded not just one, but two songs...
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Share ‘King’s Disease 3’ Cover Art Ahead of Next Month’s Release
Nas and Hit-Boy have revealed the cover art for their forthcoming studio album, King’s Disease 3. The accomplished duo went fairly simple with the art, opting to spell out the number three in roman numerals using gold bars, alongside the LP’s November 11 release date. King’s Disease 3...
hypebeast.com
The Best Rising Artists of Fall 2022
Ste Wing/Liam Heeley/Babyxsosa/George Crates/Handwritten Records/Jords/Emi/Universal Music Operations Limited/Chinedu Chikuka/Gabriela Nunez-Pina/Khris Lassiter/Jarrod Bloom Wonton Designz/Wpgm Pr. New Gen is HYPEBEAST’s biannual series highlighting some of the most promising up-and-coming voices in the music game. Every season, we spotlight talented and buzzworthy names you should have on your radar. With the...
hypebeast.com
Westside Gunn Announces 'Hitler Wears Hermes 10' Release Date
Westside Gunn has officially announced the release date of Hitler Wears Hermes 10. The Griselda titan shared the project’s October 28 release date to Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg and confirmed that this will be the last installment in the long-running series that started in 2012. “It was supposed to have been Michelle first and you already know I have a notorious series called ‘Hitler Wears Hermes,’ which I started 10 years ago in 2012,” Gunn said. “Every year, at this time, I made ‘Part 1,’ ‘Part 2,’ ‘Part 3,’ ‘Part 4,’ all the way up to now, so it’s only right if I end it on 10.”
hypebeast.com
Jack Harlow Will Host and Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jack Harlow is headed to Saturday Night Live at the end of this month. The Louisville rapper will serve as both the host and guest artist of SNL’s next episode on October 29. The Halloween weekend will mark the rapper’s debut as a host, and his second time performing...
Comments / 0