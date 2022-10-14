ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DNR urges Minnesotans to conserve water

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2tRV_0iYRK3rU00

How golf courses are working to conserve water 03:40

Click here to learn the ways you can save water in your home with toilets, showers, clothes washing, faucets and leaks.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to take place in Twin Cities for first time

THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. -- For the first time ever, the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener will be held in the Twin Cities this year.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the opening of deer hunting season in the Three Rivers Park District. Organizers said this is the first time the metro has hosted the event.Opening day of the season is Nov. 5. Walz will welcome its arrival at Elm Creek Park Reserve, a 4,900 acre park that stretches across Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove."Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state," Walz said. "I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year."  The DNR said about 400,000 Minnesotans hunt deer every year.The Three Rivers Park District comprises 27,000 acres of parks and trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Wisconsin laws differ on in-school carbon monoxide detectors

MINNEAPOLIS -- One incident at a daycare in Philadelphia last week sent more than two dozen kids to the hospital.Just Wednesday, a carbon monoxide leak at a school in Kansas City sent six students and two adults to the hospital.A CBS News investigation revealed Pennsylvania and Missouri are among many states that do not require schools and childcare centers to have CO detectors. Jonah Kaplan did some checking on Minnesota laws, and what's very different in Wisconsin.It's long been known as the "silent killer," which is why the message from fire marshals is always loud and clear: carbon monoxide detectors could...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Trollhaugen ski resort opens Wednesday

DRESSER, Wis. -- After two Minnesota ski hills started their seasons on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Trollhaugen announced it, too, will open its slopes.The Dresser, Wisconsin, ski resort said its Wednesday opening marks the first chairlift opening in North America this year. "A mid October opening is not out of the ordinary, but to be able to produce such high quality snow this early is something that can't be passed up," the resort said in its announcement.  Trollhaugen will open two run at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The resort has been making snow for three nights to prepare.
DRESSER, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dry fall raises risk of combine fires for Minnesota farmers: "It happens fast"

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. – A dry fall has meant a good harvest for Minnesota farmers, but it's also created a dangerous problem in some parts of the state.Trace amounts of rain, along with wind, have led to combine fires. And in some cases, those fires have spread, destroying several acres of crops."This fall it's been very, very dry. And the whole summer's been dry and it's been leading up to this," said Tyler Otto of Howard Lake.On the plus side, Tyler and his family haven't had to worry about farm equipment getting stuck. But a lack of rain has them...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN volunteers who helped with Hurriacne Ian recovery head back to Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian hit the shores of southwestern Florida, leaving devastation in its wake. Since then, volunteers from all over the country have made their way to help, including Minnesotans.This week, volunteers from non-profits like the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are now returning home after a two-week deployment in Florida. But the work there is far from over, it's just time for a new cycle of volunteers to answer the call.Dan Furry, with the Salvation Army, is one of the few volunteers from Minnesota. He returned home Sunday but says he will forever be impacted...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Girl Scouts get part of MacKenzie Scott's record $85M donation

MINNEAPOLIS – The Girl Scouts of the USA received their largest donation in organization history Tuesday.Nearly $85 million will go to troops across the country, including more than $4 million for the Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys chapter.CEO Tish Bolger says she burst into tears when she found out that the 19,000 Girl Scouts in Minnesota and Wisconsin would be receiving that donation."Organizations that serve girls and women get less than 2% of philanthropic dollars, and we know that investing in girls and women will change the world," Bolger said.The donation is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. She is ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Harvey Wollman, most recent Democratic governor in South Dakota, dies

HURON, S.D. — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87.Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press.Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor. He was serving as South Dakota's lieutenant governor in 1978 when Gov. Richard Kneip was appointed U.S. ambassador to Singapore. Wollman's gubernatorial term lasted five months because he had already been defeated in the 1978 Democratic primary election by Roger McKellips prior to assuming office.Republican Bill Janklow defeated McKellips for governor in the 1978...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Winter season begins early: 2 Minnesota ski hills opening Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eager to hit the slopes? Believe it or not, some Minnesota ski hills opened Tuesday.Wild Mountain Ski Area in Taylors Falls opened for skiing and snowboarding at noon. "Our snowmaking team hustled the last two nights, and successfully made enough snow for us to open to the public," a release said. Wild Mountain claims it is the first ski area to open in North America for the season. It's also tied for the second-earliest opening date in Wild Mountain's history. In 2012, the ski area opened on Oct. 7. Andes Tower Hills, west of Alexandria, was open from 1...
TAYLORS FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Steve Patterson (Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party)

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.Above is the video Minnesota governor candidate Steve Patterson provided. Below are his answers to the questionnaire.This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.What are three pieces of your agenda you'd like to accomplish first if elected?I want to enforce medical freedom by making sure that vaccines are...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz, Jensen set to debate in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota governor's race heats up Tuesday night with another debate.While technically their second debate this year, it will be the first time Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will meet as official party candidates.Among the biggest issues facing our state: abortion and crime, and you can bet we'll hear more about both from the two candidatesas they square off, this time in Rochester.In terms of crime, Walz has said he wants more funding for police, but a deal for that fell apart at the legislature. Jensen has said that's not enough, calling for...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz, Scott Jensen square off in 2nd gubernatorial debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen faced off in their first and only televised debate Tuesday night, clashing on issues from abortion to education.  It came three weeks before Election Day as early voting is already underway. Walz, a Democrat, leads GOP challenger Jensen in the latest MinnPost poll by five percentage points.  ABORTION ACCESS Early on, each candidate was asked about his positions on abortion access in wake of the fall of Roe v. Wade, making the issue a key factor in races across the country. Jensen acknowledged abortion is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes holistic view on breaking cycle of abuse

MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent statistics show at least 26 people were killed last year in Minnesota by domestic violence. The Minnesota Domestic Abuse Project takes a holistic approach to breaking the abuse cycle.The organization provides -- from basic services like finding a safe place to stay, to advocacy, therapy for children and victims, as well for people who use violence. The program began in 1979.While some might express surprise that the project offers help to those who have used violence, DAP's Amirthini Keefe says they work on cases sometimes with both parties in the same room.At a gala this Thursday, supporters will hear from clients about how they're healing and from staff about how to help others.Their fall fundraiser is Thursday night. WCCO's Mike Augustyniak and Shayla Reaves are co-hosting the evening. It's totally free to stream the program, Between now and the end of the week, anyone who donates to DAP will have their contribution doubled.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Reality Check: Gubernatorial debate claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen met for the second of their three debates Tuesday night in Rochester.It sparked some fireworks, so WCCO's Pat Kessler sorted through the facts and took a closer look at the claims both candidates made.First, Jensen he started his campaign calling for a near total ban on abortion, but then Roe v Wade was overturned and now he says he won't call for a ban because a governor can't."In Minnesota, abortion is a legally protected right. It's not on the ballot in November," Jensen said. "As governor, I...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State says nearly 1 million frontline worker payments have been delivered

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials say nearly 1 million bonus payments have been delivered to Minnesota's frontline workers.Two weeks ago, the state said 1,025,655 frontline workers would receive "hero pay" in the amount of $487.45 for working through the pandemic. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry said everyone who was approved for the payments and submitted valid payment information has received their money.Anyone whose payment attempt failed will be contacted via email, the department said, and they will have until Friday at 5 p.m. to update their information.More than 1 million frontline workers applied for hero pay over the summer. The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for hero pay, meaning they would get $750 a person.There won't be state taxes taken out but the federal government will take taxes out of the payment.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Warming trend continues Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our warming trend continues Wednesday, and temperatures will keep ramping up for the next few days.The day is off to a chilly start, but afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, and it won't be windy, which will be a nice change. The Twin Cities should reach 47 degrees. Look for a mix of sun and clouds in the skies.On Thursday, highs jump into the mid-50s, and another jump on Friday will put the metro in the mid-60s. Over the weekend, we should see highs in the 70s.Things will stay dry until Sunday, when storms could pop up in the afternoon and evening. Cooler air starts to make its way in next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy