Aging Like Fine Wine! Revisit Khloé Kardashian's Physical Transformation In Photos

By Stephanie Kaplan
 5 days ago
While every member of the Kardashian-Jenner brood has made a tweak or two to their appearance, it's safe to say Khloé Kardashian underwent some of the most dramatic changes, from toning up her physique to switching up her tresses.

Scroll down to see how her appearance has shifted over the years.

2008

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, the mom-of-two sported more covered-up outfits and long, dark brunette locks.

She previously revealed she "struggled with body image" for her "whole life," especially since older sisters Kourtney and Kim were petite and had naturally smaller frames.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she once confessed, noting fans would often say things like, "'Khloé is the fat sister ... Khloé is the ugly sister ... Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.'"

2011

While the 38-year-old star is now known for her dedication in the gym, she confessed she previously relied on quick fixes to drop extra pounds . "I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads and then I would gain the weight right back," she explained. "I would always yo-yo."

Wearing so many sizes was one of the inspirations behind her denim line, Good American. "When I was at my biggest, I definitely felt incredibly ashamed to go shopping," she recalled. "I never even knew what to wear because there was not a lot of options for me."

"The brand has always been about letting women decide what they wanted to wear in what styles," she explained. "Regardless of what their sizes are. We’re not following a fad."

2015

By the end of 2013, she endured a serious life change, choosing to end her marriage to Lamar Odom after he was unfaithful . The split seemed to spur her to take a different approach to life and she dropped 30 pounds after starting a healthy and consistent gym routine. Another "lifestyle change" was her diet, as she ate smaller portions.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also lightened up her hair and has kept it a shade of blonde ever since.

2017

Having stuck to a new, more active lifestyle, Kardashian never failed to impress the masses when she began stepping out in formfitting outfits. Her fresh look inspired Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian , a reality series where she gave an individual the resources — like personal trainers and professional makeup artists — to recreate themselves physically and mentally after enduring a personal hardship.

2019

In January 2019, Kardashian had rhinoplasty , though she never publicly acknowledged the surgery until a few years later.

"My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about," she explained in a 2022 interview. "But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner."

While some fans allege she's had multiple "face transplants," she insisted her nose is the only work she's done on her mug aside from injectables.

2022

Abs of steel! Over the last year or two, the reality star has proudly put her rock hard bod on display via endless social media photos.

Aside from the gym helping Kardashian stay in tiptop physical shape , she revealed that a sweat session also helps her mentally. "I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me," she explained, "and they really just help me get my head right."

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

