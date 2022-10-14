Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
The Biggest Changes 'The Rings of Power' Made to 'The Lord of the Rings' Source
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.Season One of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had its ups and downs, from the colossal and gloriously terrifying eruption of Mount Doom to the utterly bemusing mithril subplot, combined as it was with the logistical nightmare of arranging a spa day for every elf in Middle-earth by springtime. But now that the first season has officially fired off its final shot, it is time to take a look back at the story as a whole, so far as it has been told.
What That 'Rings of Power' Finale Sets Up for Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Rings of Power. While the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought audiences the dramatic return of Sauron that had been brewing since the first episode, part of the overall effect of the first season of the show has been to serve as an elaborate opening act to the drama of the Rings of Power and the Second Age of Middle-earth. As such, the ending of the season was really the catalyst for the major events and storylines to unfold in future seasons, as the key players were placed in their starting positions around the map of Middle-earth.
How 'She-Hulk's Finale Rejects the Typical MCU Ending
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk.When Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) teased a possibility of a Red Hulk on Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it's only obvious that fans would expect it to happen by the last episode, which usually involves a huge fight and a feat for the hero. However, the actual finale completely shattered expectations, leaving us in awe, confusion, and everything in between.
How to Watch Harry Styles in 'My Policeman'
Even as Don’t Worry Darling continues to perform at the box office, Harry Styles’ next big film is about to release. In My Policeman, Harry Styles plays Police Constable Tom Burgess, a gay man in 1950s England who is torn between his wife Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his lover Patrick, played by David Dawson.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
'Reboot': Calum Worthy & Krista Marie Yu on Why the Series Is a Dream Job
From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
'Teen Titans': 10 Best Comedic and Silly Episodes of Cartoon Network Series
The 2003 Teen Titans cartoon from Cartoon Network is often ranked as one of the best superhero cartoons. Existing separate from Bruce Timm and Paul Dini's extensive DC Animated Universe, it followed the adventures of Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire as they protect Jump City from criminals and learn to live with one another. This allowed for plenty of dramatic moments that impacted kids and adults alike.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
We Need to Talk About That Conversation Between Rhaenys and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.For those whose loyalty have remained on the side of the Greens, House of the Dragon’s penultimate episode of the season seems to have made it a bit difficult to stay there. Beginning in its first cold and quiet moments, we were immediately thrust right in the midst of different variations of scheming from subtle exchanges of information between the servants to the reveal of an all-out coup presumably years in the making. Upon Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) last breath, bloodshed was sure to quickly follow. It is Westeros, after all. The one beacon of hope lies in Alicent (Olivia Cooke) who seems to be trying her best to keep everything peaceful despite her gross misunderstanding of Viserys’ last words. Unlike her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s rose-colored glasses allow her to continue believing in the possibility of a peaceful succession following the usurpation of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the throne.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
Temuera Morrison Cast in Jason Momoa-led 'Chief of War' at AppleTV+
More progress has been made on Jason Momoa's next major project with Apple TV+, Chief of War: Deadline has just announced the addition of Temuera Morrison to the cast of the upcoming limited series. Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui in the show that will tell the story of the colonization of Hawaii from the perspective of the indigenous population.
'Titans' Season 4 Trailer Shows Lex Luthor Teaming Up With the Church of Blood
The Fall streaming season is jam packed with a ton of fan-favorite series returning. On the comic book side of things, DC’s Titans is premiering its fourth season on HBO Max on November 3. There’s been a lot of excitement surrounding the series’ heroic return ever since its New York Comic Con Panel earlier this month. Season 4 is set to tackle the Church of Blood and, with only a few weeks to go until the premiere, fans now have their first official trailer for the darker threat that lies ahead.
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
'Black Adam' Producer on the Future of Henry Cavill's Superman
Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Black Adam:. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased what the future may have in store for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Garcia also talked about the process of reintroducing the Man of Steel in the film.
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Dominic West Says We’ll See Both Sides of Charles & Diana’s Divorce
When Season 5 of The Crown premieres, there will be one arc in particular that viewers will be most curious to watch. As the Netflix hit drama series approaches the late 90s timeline in its new episodes, the story is about to cover events that a good number of us were alive to see unfold through news outlets. One of those events is, of course, the highly publicized divorce of Princess Diana and the (then) Prince Charles, which started a paparazzi frenzy that resulted in her tragic death.
'House of the Dragon' Shows That Rhaenys Always Had What It Takes to be Queen
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) has been referred to as "the Queen Who Never Was." Best's performance has stolen more than one episode as she brilliantly plays the character's complexities. Throughout the series, Rhaenys has proven herself a levelheaded player in the infamous game. Her husband, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), listens to her council, a rarity with Westerosi marriages. But they disagree about one major issue. Corlys has never stopped trying to get Rhaenys' bloodline back on the throne, where he believes she rightfully belongs. Corlys isn't wrong.
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
