Los Angeles, CA

nypressnews.com

Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
HAWTHORNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City

HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Dirt biker killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run

A dirt-bike rider was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. The biker, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, was following a dark-colored sedan on 54th Street at about 3 p.m. when the car “negotiated an unsafe turning movement,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide

One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
LONG BEACH, CA
kvta.com

Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting

Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
VENTURA, CA

