Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
foxla.com
Felon faces multiple charges in LA crime spree where carjacking victim was dragged to death, Reseda shooting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year, and one of the suspects also faces additional charges after a 63-year-old man was dragged to death during a wild pursuit in South Los Angeles last week.
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
Woman Visiting LA Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-and-Run Crash
A Desert Hot Springs woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles and the driver left the scene, authorities said Monday.
‘I’m faster than you, kid’: Seal Beach police chase down burglary suspect (video)
A commercial burglary suspect was unable to get away from a speedy police officer in Seal Beach. The Seal Beach Police Department shared a video of the foot pursuit of the suspect with some creative editing. The video, which was posted on Instagram, showed an officer chase after a suspect who allegedly smashed a window […]
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
2urbangirls.com
Armored truck driver shot during robbery attempt in Harbor City
HARBOR CITY, Calif. – An armored truck driver was been shot during a robbery attempt at a Bank of America in Harbor City. The incident occurred shortly before noon, in the area of Sepulveda Blvd and Vermont, when multiple suspects attempted to rob the truck at gun point and shot the employee.
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
1 shot during robbery attempt involving armored vehicle outside Bank of America in Carson
One person was shot Monday morning during an attempted robbery involving an armored vehicle outside a Bank of America in Carson, authorities said. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. at the bank in the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found a victim down in the parking […]
insideedition.com
Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death
The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
KTLA.com
Dirt biker killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run
A dirt-bike rider was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. The biker, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, was following a dark-colored sedan on 54th Street at about 3 p.m. when the car “negotiated an unsafe turning movement,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
nypressnews.com
1 dead, 3 wounded in Long Beach stabbing homicide
One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
2urbangirls.com
Parents of woman fatally struck by Metrolink train settle with guard service
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A settlement has been reached in a consolidated lawsuit brought against a security guard service by the parents of a 24-year- old Long Beach woman who was killed after falling onto tracks and hit by a passenger train at the Sylmar Metrolink station in 2018.
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
kvta.com
Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
Person Killed in SUV Crash on Freeway in South Los Angeles
A person was killed when an SUV rolled over several times Sunday morning on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Comments / 0