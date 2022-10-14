Read full article on original website
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
'Halloween Ends': 10 Chilling Callbacks to John Carpenter's 'Halloween'
With Halloween Ends seemingly ending the four-decade-long franchise of Michael Myers slashers, it's only fitting the film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle in their original roles would pay homage to the original film. Curtis and Castle originated the roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the 1978...
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: Anti-War Classic Gets New Life in Stunning Adaptation
Nearly one hundred years after Lewis Milestone adapted Erich Maria Remarque’s groundbreaking novel, German filmmaker Edward Berger has brought All Quiet on the Western Front to life with a fresh perspective—and the first German adaptation of a story deeply ingrained into the very DNA of the country. Set in the midst of World War I, the film’s focus narrows on Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his small group of friends that get lured into war by the promise of heroism and patriotism. But there are no heroes in this war, a fact that Berger makes evident throughout the film. Paul might be the film’s protagonist—the heart and soul of the story that the audience sees the world through—but this is not a hero’s journey. All Quiet on the Western Front is a welcome departure from a long line of profound World War I films such as Sam Mendes’ 1917 or, more recently, Operation Mincemeat because there is no one to root for and there is no positive outcome on the horizon. It’s an interesting choice, but one that delivers a more honest and devastating story.
Guillermo del Toro Details The ‘Pinocchio’ Shot That Took Over 2 Months to Set Up
It’ll probably surprise no one when I tell you that Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio looks incredible. I was able to see the first thirty-five minutes and was floored at every aspect of the stop-motion film, including the level of artistry in every shot. In addition, unlike previous versions of Pinocchio, del Toro sets the film in Mussolini's Italy, against a Fascist backdrop, which adds a fantastic and surprising layer to the well-known story.
Silent Horror Star Lon Chaney Didn't Need Words to Create Iconic Characters
Trigger Warning: The following includes references to suicide. Hollywood's silent film beginnings launched the careers of legendary actors, the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, and Mary Pickford. Their names live on, the embodiments of an era that would revolutionize entertainment for the masses. One name, however, is often overlooked: Lon Chaney. One may not be familiar with his works, but you would definitely know the face... or at least one of his “thousand faces”, Quasimodo from the 1923 silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, or the Man in the Beaver Hat from1927's London After Midnight – a look that inspired the appearance of the monster in The Babadook – for example. Lon Chaney was an extremely versatile silent film era actor, an innovator in the use of makeup to create a stable of grotesque characters, and a pioneer of the horror film genre.
‘The Stranger’ Review: Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris Face Darkness in Grim Crime Drama
When having a nightmare, there is often a moment when you are suddenly jarred out of a fitful slumber. In writer-director Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, a dark drama loosely based on a true story that patiently yet painfully defies convention, we are firmly planted in this moment of terrifying disorientation. Sometimes it takes the form of a literal cut that closely mimics the experience of a nightmare ending. At others, it is a general sense of dread that threatens to consume the characters navigating a world of darkness. It is a work that initially withholds much of its full wickedness before revealing itself to us in macabre yet mesmerizing fashion.
'Paranormal Activity': All The Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
In 2007, a little found-footage horror film titled Paranormal Activity took the festival circuit by storm. No one could have imagined that this movie, with a budget of only $15,000 from an unknown director (Oren Peli) and starring unknown actors (Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat), would spawn the most successful found-footage franchise ever made, and its still going 15 years later.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
How Much of 'Blonde' Is Actually True?
Although Don’t Worry Darling may be giving it stiff competition, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has easily become the most controversial film of 2022. The signs were there for months ahead of the film’s debut at the Venice International Film Festival. While it received a standing ovation, Blonde is among the rare modern films to land an NC-17 film. At almost three hours long, the film is somewhat of an endurance test for audiences to test their limits.
How to Watch Harry Styles in 'My Policeman'
Even as Don’t Worry Darling continues to perform at the box office, Harry Styles’ next big film is about to release. In My Policeman, Harry Styles plays Police Constable Tom Burgess, a gay man in 1950s England who is torn between his wife Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his lover Patrick, played by David Dawson.
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
The Parallels Between Dean and Mary Help 'The Winchesters' to Shine
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Winchesters.The CW’s new Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows the adventures of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) as their first meeting and subsequent life together go a little differently than Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) heard it. Already, John and Mary are hunting together, trying to find their missing fathers — Mary’s father Samuel, who went missing during a hunt, and John’s father Henry, who has been missing for years.
‘Halloween Ends’: Rohan Campbell Had No Idea What He Was Signing Up For
Whether you're a fan of the franchise or not, it's likely you've seen the buzz for David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends, the final entry to his trilogy reboot. Considered divisive by even the director and co-writer himself, this film gives audiences the impression that its finality is solid: this horror epic ends, the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) is nigh. Given this notion, long-time fans never expected Rohan Campbell, who plays Corey Cunningham in the film, and his heavy footprint on the franchise. In fact, neither did he.
Gary Oldman Gathers His ‘Slow Horses’ to Solve a Cold War Mystery in Season 2 Trailer
Apple TV+ has revealed a new trailer for Season 2 of Slow Horses, a drama series starring Gary Oldman as the unwilling leader of a group of disgraced spies. The series adapts the best-selling novels by author Mick Herron, and Season 2 is set to tell the story of the second book in the collection, Dead Lions.
The 10 Greatest Bank Heist Scenes in Film History
Nothing beats a great bank robbery scene. The heist film is one of the most reliable sub-genres within the broader crime genre, as seeing the setup, execution, and fallout of a large-scale robbery is always satisfying. And banks are perhaps the most common targets within such heist films, as traditionally (maybe not so much nowadays), they were places that stored huge amounts of money and/or other valuables.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie Parker
Audiences will soon spend another Christmas with Ralphie Parker (played by Peter Billingsley). Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming HBO Max film A Christmas Story Christmas. The trailer begins with a shot outside of the Parker home, before revealing the inside of the house, which...
