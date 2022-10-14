Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 5 Northwestern falls to second in Big Ten standings after loss to No. 15 Michigan State
After nearly two months, the Wildcats have snapped their program-record undefeated streak of 13 games with a 2-1 loss to No. 15 Michigan State over the weekend. No. 5 Northwestern (12-2-2, 6-1-1 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s match tied with the Spartans (12-1-3, 7-0-1 Big Ten) as the top seed in the Big Ten. The Cats now trail Michigan State by three points in the conference standings.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern concedes late penalty against No. 15 Ohio State, falls 2-1 on the road
Sunday’s matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and Northwestern was a meeting of polar opposites. On one hand, the Buckeyes boast the Big Ten’s best defense, but the Wildcats have conceded the most goals in the conference. What ensued was a 90-minute back-and-forth affair in which both backlines were tested to the utmost degree.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against Maryland, Nebraska
Northwestern couldn’t maintain momentum this weekend. The Wildcats were seemingly stymied at every turn — first by Maryland’s powerful block and then by Nebraska’s well-rounded roster. NU (13-7, 2-6 Big Ten) struggled to hold on against conference foes Maryland (12-8, 3-5) and No. 3 Nebraska (16-1,...
Daily Northwestern
“The future of intercollegiate athletics is really uncertain”: Schill on NIL, transfer portal and conference realignment
The advent of name, image and likeness, the renaissance of the transfer portal and the shifting landscape of conference realignment have all ushered in a new era of collegiate athletics. As part of the Big Ten, Northwestern will continue to learn and adapt with the times — something University President...
Daily Northwestern
Schill intends to continue Good Neighbor Fund, make Ryan Field a ‘win-win’ for Evanston and NU
Since University President Michael Schill took over in September, debates about mental health response programs, parking congestion and Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild have dominated conversation among Evanston’s leadership. While Schill has not announced new financial partnerships with the city, he told The Daily he plans to continue working...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston ends beach token system, makes beaches more financially accessible
As soon as Ald. Devon Reid (8th) was sworn into City Council, he said his number one priority was to make beach passes free for Evanston residents. It wasn’t just to drive more traffic to the beaches — Reid wanted to end a policy that had long been used to block off the city’s beaches from Black and low-income residents.
Daily Northwestern
Demonstrators gather for rally and march to defend abortion access
Music teacher Paula McKernan, locally known as “Paula the Bard,” stepped up to the microphone on Sunday, ukulele in hand, and started to sing her original song “Women Choose.” in front of hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators. “Trust your sister, trust your lover, trust your mother, trust...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: University President Michael Schill talks student activists, Board of Trustees and transition to NU
The Daily sat down with University President Michael Schill earlier this month to discuss his rapid transition into the Northwestern presidency, his relationship with student activists and his general priorities for his first few months in Evanston. This interview has been edited lightly for clarity and brevity. The Daily: How...
Daily Northwestern
Abortion activist groups speak to how Evanston and NU can support people seeking abortions
For Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike, local abortion care options are limited. Evanston, a democratic stronghold, does not have an abortion clinic within city limits. The closest clinics are Carafem in Skokie or Planned Parenthood in Rogers Park. Some local abortion rights activist groups have said access and travel can be difficult for Evanston residents, arguing Evanston and even the University should allocate funds and provide more robust support to residents who need this reproductive healthcare.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston and Chicago climate advocates rally to stop pipelines in Great Lakes
At a Sunday climate justice rally, Evanston and Chicago residents sang together, joining in a call-and-response song with local folk singer Margaret Nelson to ask: “What are you gonna do?”. The “Protect our planet, one pipeline at a time” rally, organized by Chicago Against Line 3, educated attendees about...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston artist Indira Johnson advocates peace through collaborative Rangoli drawing
Evanston artist and sculptor Indira Johnson offered Chicago Cultural Center visitors an opportunity to engage in an intricate community art project aiming to promote peace, unity and blessings on Friday and Saturday. Over several hours, participants used rice flour, turmeric, dirt, flower petals and leaves to decorate a Rangoli —...
Daily Northwestern
Kimberly Querrey gifts $121 million to NU to support research, biomedical discovery
Northwestern trustee Kimberly Querrey and the Louis Simpson Trust have gifted $121 million to the University, NU announced Tuesday. The Feinberg School of Medicine will receive $100 million of the gift for biomedical research. The rest will help expand executive education at the Kellogg School of Management and the Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics.
Daily Northwestern
Reel Thoughts: Must-see films from the Chicago International Film Festival
It’s the most wonderful time of the year again! In its 58th year, the Chicago International Film Festival is screening 92 feature films and 56 shorts, both virtually and in-person. Here are my top four must-sees to catch before the festival ends on Oct. 23. Tickets to these films...
Daily Northwestern
City Council discusses proposed 2023 budget, pension debt
City Council discussed Evanston’s proposed 2023 budget Monday, touching on major issues like the city’s significant pension debt, Northwestern’s proposal to rebuild Ryan Field and the property tax increase. The proposed budget is slated to be $402.5 million, a $42.1 million increase from the adopted 2022 budget....
Daily Northwestern
City Council purchases vacant Hovland Court property for affordable housing
Evanston recently purchased a house on Hovland Court that has been vacant for several years. City Council approved the purchase of a property at 1808 Hovland Ct. at an October 11 Administration and Public Works meeting. The city will donate the property to Community Partners for Affordable Housing, a nonprofit that aims to develop and provide affordable housing in Evanston.
Daily Northwestern
Disability justice activists demand more accessible emergency transportation in Chicago area
For local disability rights activist Michael Grice, having his motorized wheelchair with him is essential. His ability to move freely determines his independence. Because ambulance vehicles lack the space to carry assistive devices such as wheelchairs, walkers and speech boxes for patients with disabilities, many people who are taken to the hospital are forced to leave their wheelchairs behind.
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg study shows physicians discriminate against people with disabilities
The Feinberg School of Medicine recently published a study revealing physician discrimination toward people with disabilities. The study, which was published earlier this month in Health Affairs, focused on people with intellectual disabilities, as well as disabilities related to mobility, hearing, vision and mental health. Researchers also asked broader questions regarding attitudes physicians have about people with disabilities, finding many held explicit biases against them. Feinberg produced the study in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts and Harvard Medical School.
Daily Northwestern
Foundation 65 aims to empower Evanston educators
About two years ago, Evanston Township High School student Sophia Petrof came to her mother with a question: How could they help students struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic?. Petrof, now a senior, and her mother Jaqueline Petrof, who teaches second grade at Dawes Elementary School, decided to start an after-school...
Daily Northwestern
Vintage Garage hosts last show of the year, offers items from 75 vendors for vintage enthusiasts
On the fifth floor of a parking garage, 75 vintage vendors sold furniture, jewelry, art, clothing and smaller trinkets to hundreds of customers on Sunday. The show was Vintage Garage’s fourth and final event of 2022. Hosted at 1800 Maple Ave., Vintage Garage hosts a show in May, July, September and October each year.
