For Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike, local abortion care options are limited. Evanston, a democratic stronghold, does not have an abortion clinic within city limits. The closest clinics are Carafem in Skokie or Planned Parenthood in Rogers Park. Some local abortion rights activist groups have said access and travel can be difficult for Evanston residents, arguing Evanston and even the University should allocate funds and provide more robust support to residents who need this reproductive healthcare.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO