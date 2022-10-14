Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Keysight Intros Automated and AI-Driven Testing to Optimize Experiences on 5G Smartphones
Keysight Technologies introduced enhancements to the company's Nemo Device Application Test Suite. This software-centric solution uses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable wireless service providers and application developers to accelerate the assessment of smartphone users' real-world interactions with native applications. During the past few years, the use of mobile...
thefastmode.com
Edgecore Networks Intros 400G Open Networking Switches for Hyperscale Data Centers
Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, announced its showcase products for the OCP Global Summit to further empower the potential of open networks. At the OCP summit, Edgecore will showcase its new open platforms, including 64-port 25.6T 400G open networking switches for hyperscale data centers, and complete end-to-end service provider solutions for edge access, aggregation, and core networks, as well as new enterprise 1G switches.
thefastmode.com
Mavenir’s Cloud-Native BSS Suite Achieves TM Forum’s Open API Silver Certification
Mavenir announced to have been accredited with the TM Forum’s Silver Certification for its cloud-native Business Support System (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum’s certification program.
thefastmode.com
Singtel, Ericsson to Deploy Most Energy-efficient 5G Radio Cell
Singtel announced the deployment of Singapore’s greenest radio cell, the Ericsson AIR 3268, to its 5G network. This is part of Singtel’s ongoing sustainability and decarbonisation measures towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and paves the way for more such radio cells to be deployed across the country to augment its nationwide 5G coverage.
thefastmode.com
Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
thefastmode.com
Telefónica Disaggregates its Broadband Network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband Portfolio
Radisys and Telefónica announced that Telefónica is disaggregating its broadband network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio to achieve greater network flexibility and programmability, to reduce the risk associated with supply chain shortages, and to make it easier to introduce new network solutions. Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband...
thefastmode.com
Nokia, AIS Fibre Claim First to Trial 25G PON Solution in Asia
Nokia and AIS Fibre announced the first trial of its 25G PON solution in Asia. AIS Fibre in Thailand trialled the technology using its existing optical line terminals (OLT), which has already been rolled out nationwide. The OLT was connected simultaneously to three end user devices with a combined speed of 37.5 Gb/s using a 25G PON optical network terminal (ONT) at 25 Gb/s, an XGS-PON ONT at 10 Gb/s and a G PON ONT at 2.5 Gb/s. All services can be served with the same, single fiber at the same time.
thefastmode.com
Is Low-Latency a Ticket to Profitability: How LEO Services Can Compete in Africa Featured
Industry analysts expect 17,000 satellites to be launched over the next decade, of which some 58% will be for five new mega low earth orbit (LEO) constellations. Overall, it is anticipated that the space industry will add an estimated 200Tbps of capacity to the global network. From a macro perspective, adding broadband anywhere, anytime capacity to the global grid remains good news and will ultimately transform satellite connectivity and related industries.
thefastmode.com
O2 Telefónica Equips Vacuum Robot with IoT Connectivity
As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), O2 Telefónica will in future equip every NR 1500 vacuum robot from Vorwerk subsidiary Nexaro with a Telefónica IoT SIM card. The connectivity solution from O2 Telefónica is the prerequisite for intelligent real-time management of the autonomous vacuum robots in commercial properties. The Nexaro vacuum robot is the first of its kind. Thus, O2 Telefónica is helping the start-up to revolutionize the European facility management market and the cleaning industry with the use of these cobots.
thefastmode.com
WBA Unveils New inflight Wi-Fi Connectivity Framework for Airlines, Satellites & Telcos
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced publication of “In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity: Improving Passenger Experience, Engagement and Uptake,” a report that explores how airlines, service providers and other stakeholders can make it faster and easier for travellers to get and stay connected onboard aircraft. The paper covers the top...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, European Partners Ramp Up Collaboration on 6G Ecosystem
Ericsson will continue to hold the technical lead role it played in the first stage of the Hexa-X initiative - focusing on creating a system view for future 6G standardization across an ecosystem of major stakeholders spanning ICT, industry and academia. The European Commission (EC) has announced the creation of...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson Partners with Jio to Build India’s First 5G SA Network
Ericsson has entered into a long-term strategic 5G contract with Indian communications service provider (CSP) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio) to roll out 5G Standalone (SA) in the country. The announcement follows the allocation of 5G spectrum in the recently concluded auctions in India. This is the first partnership between...
thefastmode.com
Nokia to Provide Optical Upgrade to GBI Ahead of World Cup
Nokia announced it is providing optical upgrades to Gulf Bridge International, a global cloud, connectivity and content enabler in the Middle East. This solution will increase GBI’s international network capacity ahead of the World Cup to enable high-speed connectivity between Doha, Qatar and Milan, Italy. Nokia’s PSE-V coherent technology will allow GBI to provide important capacity upgrades to its existing subsea cables and terrestrial links spanning two seas and three countries to meet customer demand for additional bandwidth between the Middle East and Europe.
thefastmode.com
Angola Cables Selects Infinera’s ICE6 Technology to Upgrade its Subsea Network
Infinera announced that Angola Cables selected Infinera’s ICE6 technology to upgrade its subsea network connecting Miami and São Paulo, adding more capacity to support its enterprise, Tier 1 operator, and global content provider customers. The upgrade to Infinera’s 800G coherent solution enables Angola Cables to prepare its network...
thefastmode.com
Ab Initio to Provide Integration & Smart, Automated Data Management to BT Group’s Digital Unit
BT Group’s Digital Unit announced it is working with Ab Initio, an enterprise data platform provider, to provide strategic, smart automated data management at scale for the group. Ab Initio will support the real-time automation of rules, policies, frameworks and interconnects between its core data, its applications and the...
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
thefastmode.com
prpl Foundation, SoftAtHome Demo CPE Service Platform with Open-Source Software
The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to open-source and open-APIs for carrier-grade CPE, and SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, will jointly demo new SoftAtHome solutions leveraging prplWare, the prpl Foundation stack. Member of the prpl Foundation since 2016, SoftAtHome has been one of the key...
thefastmode.com
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Taps Edgio’s Global CDN Service
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), with its vision to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, announced its strategic Content Delivery Network (CDN) partnership with Edgio (formerly Limelight Networks), the platform of choice to deliver unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge location. IOH is tapping into the power...
thefastmode.com
Altice Portugal Selects Media Distillery to Improve UX & Ad Effectiveness
Media Distillery, leading provider of AI technology to optimise video UX, announced that Altice Portugal, the largest telecommunications service provider in Portugal, has gone live with EPG Correction Distillery to improve user experiences (UX) for subscribers to its MEO IPTV and OTT services. The pioneering solutionis now ensuring accurate start-times...
thefastmode.com
Check Point Launches New Global Managed Security Service Provider Program
Check Point Software Technologies has announced a new Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) Program that removes administrative burdens and empowers a partner service-led approach. With Check Point’s industry-leading prevention-first security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, while...
Comments / 0