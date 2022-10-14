Nokia and AIS Fibre announced the first trial of its 25G PON solution in Asia. AIS Fibre in Thailand trialled the technology using its existing optical line terminals (OLT), which has already been rolled out nationwide. The OLT was connected simultaneously to three end user devices with a combined speed of 37.5 Gb/s using a 25G PON optical network terminal (ONT) at 25 Gb/s, an XGS-PON ONT at 10 Gb/s and a G PON ONT at 2.5 Gb/s. All services can be served with the same, single fiber at the same time.

2 DAYS AGO