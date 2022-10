For 35 years, Jeff Counihan has turned his Bethel Park home into a "spooktacular" display for Halloween, and is now using it to raise money for charity. It would be difficult to miss Counihan's house while traveling on Wilson Drive. Some may even think it's on the market, until they realize the sign in the yard says "Cemetery 21," not "Century 21."

