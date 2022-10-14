Read full article on original website
Telefónica Disaggregates its Broadband Network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband Portfolio
Radisys and Telefónica announced that Telefónica is disaggregating its broadband network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio to achieve greater network flexibility and programmability, to reduce the risk associated with supply chain shortages, and to make it easier to introduce new network solutions. Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband...
Altice Portugal Selects Media Distillery to Improve UX & Ad Effectiveness
Media Distillery, leading provider of AI technology to optimise video UX, announced that Altice Portugal, the largest telecommunications service provider in Portugal, has gone live with EPG Correction Distillery to improve user experiences (UX) for subscribers to its MEO IPTV and OTT services. The pioneering solutionis now ensuring accurate start-times...
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Taps Edgio’s Global CDN Service
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), with its vision to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, announced its strategic Content Delivery Network (CDN) partnership with Edgio (formerly Limelight Networks), the platform of choice to deliver unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge location. IOH is tapping into the power...
Ab Initio to Provide Integration & Smart, Automated Data Management to BT Group’s Digital Unit
BT Group’s Digital Unit announced it is working with Ab Initio, an enterprise data platform provider, to provide strategic, smart automated data management at scale for the group. Ab Initio will support the real-time automation of rules, policies, frameworks and interconnects between its core data, its applications and the...
Mavenir’s Cloud-Native BSS Suite Achieves TM Forum’s Open API Silver Certification
Mavenir announced to have been accredited with the TM Forum’s Silver Certification for its cloud-native Business Support System (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum’s certification program.
Singtel, Ericsson to Deploy Most Energy-efficient 5G Radio Cell
Singtel announced the deployment of Singapore’s greenest radio cell, the Ericsson AIR 3268, to its 5G network. This is part of Singtel’s ongoing sustainability and decarbonisation measures towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and paves the way for more such radio cells to be deployed across the country to augment its nationwide 5G coverage.
Check Point Launches New Global Managed Security Service Provider Program
Check Point Software Technologies has announced a new Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) Program that removes administrative burdens and empowers a partner service-led approach. With Check Point’s industry-leading prevention-first security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, while...
Edgecore Networks Intros 400G Open Networking Switches for Hyperscale Data Centers
Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, announced its showcase products for the OCP Global Summit to further empower the potential of open networks. At the OCP summit, Edgecore will showcase its new open platforms, including 64-port 25.6T 400G open networking switches for hyperscale data centers, and complete end-to-end service provider solutions for edge access, aggregation, and core networks, as well as new enterprise 1G switches.
prpl Foundation, SoftAtHome Demo CPE Service Platform with Open-Source Software
The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to open-source and open-APIs for carrier-grade CPE, and SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, will jointly demo new SoftAtHome solutions leveraging prplWare, the prpl Foundation stack. Member of the prpl Foundation since 2016, SoftAtHome has been one of the key...
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
Airtel Launches Dual Profile M2M eSim for “Always On” IOT Devices
Bharti Airtel announced the launch of the “Always On” IoT connectivity solution in India. Airtel’s “Always On” solution comprises dual profile M2M eSim which allows an IOT device to always stay connected to a mobile network from different Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the eSIM.
Angola Cables Selects Infinera’s ICE6 Technology to Upgrade its Subsea Network
Infinera announced that Angola Cables selected Infinera’s ICE6 technology to upgrade its subsea network connecting Miami and São Paulo, adding more capacity to support its enterprise, Tier 1 operator, and global content provider customers. The upgrade to Infinera’s 800G coherent solution enables Angola Cables to prepare its network...
WBA Unveils New inflight Wi-Fi Connectivity Framework for Airlines, Satellites & Telcos
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced publication of “In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity: Improving Passenger Experience, Engagement and Uptake,” a report that explores how airlines, service providers and other stakeholders can make it faster and easier for travellers to get and stay connected onboard aircraft. The paper covers the top...
CSPs’ Billing Problem & Why It’s Just the Tip of the Iceberg Featured
Telco customers are unsatisfied with their experience with billing and payments. In fact, billing, pricing, and payments issues are the number two cause of complaint for mobile, landline, and broadband customers in the UK this year. This can be attributed to a number of reasons, but the most likely is high expectations from consumers. Customers today are looking for greater personalisation, quality of service, and sophistication than ever before – and UK communication service providers (CSPs) are not delivering.
Nokia Wins Multi-year Deal with Reliance Jio India for 5G RAN
Nokia announced that it has been selected as a major supplier by Reliance Jio to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio countrywide in a multi-year deal. Reliance Jio is India’s number one mobile operator and has one of the largest RAN footprints in the...
Bahrain's Batelco Opens New Digital Shop
Batelco unveiled its new Digital Shop, with unique features designed to elevate the customer digital retail experience. The Digital Shop boasts a wide range of functions, the most important one being the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, with just a few simple steps.
UK's O2 Launches Contract-Free Rolling Plan
UK's O2 announced the launch of Rolling Plan, giving those who need added flexibility the ability to pay monthly for their data and minutes without committing to a long-term contract. A hybrid between the Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly options that O2 currently offers customers, Rolling Plan provides...
Telstra Signs Renewable Energy Agreement with Ark Energy
Telstra is a step closer to its goal of enabling 100 per cent renewable energy generation thanks to a new 350GWh p.a. power purchase agreement with Ark Energy Corporation. The agreement will secure Telstra a portion of Ark Energy’s output from the MacIntyre Wind Farm in southeast Queensland – set to be one of the world’s largest onshore wind farms.
Accenture, Google Cloud to Develop New Technologies using Data & AI
Accenture and Google Cloud announced an expansion of their global partnership through a renewed commitment to growing their respective talent, increasing their joint capabilities, developing new solutions using data and AI, and providing enhanced support to help clients build a strong digital core and reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.
Radiflow Partners with ST Engineering to Secure OT Facilities with Zone-security Approach
Radiflow, a global OT cybersecurity vendor that provides a unique combination of Intrusion Detection and Risk Management, announced a partnership with ST Engineering to secure OT facilities with a zone-security approach and tools to manage compliance for the new Singapore’s CCOP v2 standard. This will be displayed during the...
