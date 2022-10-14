Telco customers are unsatisfied with their experience with billing and payments. In fact, billing, pricing, and payments issues are the number two cause of complaint for mobile, landline, and broadband customers in the UK this year. This can be attributed to a number of reasons, but the most likely is high expectations from consumers. Customers today are looking for greater personalisation, quality of service, and sophistication than ever before – and UK communication service providers (CSPs) are not delivering.

17 HOURS AGO