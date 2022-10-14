As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), O2 Telefónica will in future equip every NR 1500 vacuum robot from Vorwerk subsidiary Nexaro with a Telefónica IoT SIM card. The connectivity solution from O2 Telefónica is the prerequisite for intelligent real-time management of the autonomous vacuum robots in commercial properties. The Nexaro vacuum robot is the first of its kind. Thus, O2 Telefónica is helping the start-up to revolutionize the European facility management market and the cleaning industry with the use of these cobots.

