prpl Foundation, SoftAtHome Demo CPE Service Platform with Open-Source Software
The prpl Foundation, an organization dedicated to open-source and open-APIs for carrier-grade CPE, and SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, will jointly demo new SoftAtHome solutions leveraging prplWare, the prpl Foundation stack. Member of the prpl Foundation since 2016, SoftAtHome has been one of the key...
Mavenir’s Cloud-Native BSS Suite Achieves TM Forum’s Open API Silver Certification
Mavenir announced to have been accredited with the TM Forum’s Silver Certification for its cloud-native Business Support System (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum’s certification program.
Telefónica Disaggregates its Broadband Network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband Portfolio
Radisys and Telefónica announced that Telefónica is disaggregating its broadband network with Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio to achieve greater network flexibility and programmability, to reduce the risk associated with supply chain shortages, and to make it easier to introduce new network solutions. Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband...
IP Infusion, Marvell Partner to Develop New Ethernet Switching Solutions
IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, announced it is collaborating with Marvell Technology, a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, to develop new Ethernet switching solutions to intelligently enable secure and efficient data transport in Service Provider networks. With the...
Ab Initio to Provide Integration & Smart, Automated Data Management to BT Group’s Digital Unit
BT Group’s Digital Unit announced it is working with Ab Initio, an enterprise data platform provider, to provide strategic, smart automated data management at scale for the group. Ab Initio will support the real-time automation of rules, policies, frameworks and interconnects between its core data, its applications and the...
O2 Telefónica Equips Vacuum Robot with IoT Connectivity
As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), O2 Telefónica will in future equip every NR 1500 vacuum robot from Vorwerk subsidiary Nexaro with a Telefónica IoT SIM card. The connectivity solution from O2 Telefónica is the prerequisite for intelligent real-time management of the autonomous vacuum robots in commercial properties. The Nexaro vacuum robot is the first of its kind. Thus, O2 Telefónica is helping the start-up to revolutionize the European facility management market and the cleaning industry with the use of these cobots.
Check Point Launches New Global Managed Security Service Provider Program
Check Point Software Technologies has announced a new Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) Program that removes administrative burdens and empowers a partner service-led approach. With Check Point’s industry-leading prevention-first security operations suite, Horizon, the program gives partners the capabilities needed for comprehensive XDR/XPR, MDR/MPR, events management and SOC certainty, while...
Radiflow Partners with ST Engineering to Secure OT Facilities with Zone-security Approach
Radiflow, a global OT cybersecurity vendor that provides a unique combination of Intrusion Detection and Risk Management, announced a partnership with ST Engineering to secure OT facilities with a zone-security approach and tools to manage compliance for the new Singapore’s CCOP v2 standard. This will be displayed during the...
Ericsson, European Partners Ramp Up Collaboration on 6G Ecosystem
Ericsson will continue to hold the technical lead role it played in the first stage of the Hexa-X initiative - focusing on creating a system view for future 6G standardization across an ecosystem of major stakeholders spanning ICT, industry and academia. The European Commission (EC) has announced the creation of...
