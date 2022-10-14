Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
williamsonherald.com
Soccer: Page too much for Fairview, reaches region final
FRANKLIN – Reagan Vaughn netted a hat trick early and the unbeaten defending state champions Page High School girls' soccer team overwhelmed visiting Fairview in the Region 6-AA semifinals Tuesday with an 8-0 victory. The Patriots improved to 18-0-2 overall and will host rival Murfreesboro Central Magnet in the...
State Volleyball: BGA takes another step toward defending title
MURFREESBORO – Early this season the Battle Ground Academy volleyball team built some blocks during practice. They painted them in school colors and added various goals and started slowly stacking. Foundational goals like higher hitting efficiency and district rankings were included and have been added to a growing pyramid....
Soccer: Padelski strikes in OT to lift Nolensville past Ravenwood into region final
BRENTWOOD — Considering the enormous amount of goals that Maddie Padelski has scored in the past two seasons, there’s virtually no way she can keep track of them all. There’s not much doubt, however, that she’ll be able to remember the one she scored on Monday night. And so will the Nolensville High School fans.
Soccer: BGA earns first round bye with shutout win over GCA in region final
FRANKLIN – The Battle Ground Academy girls' soccer team clinched the Division II-A Middle Region title Saturday with a 2-0 win over District 3 rival Grace Christian Academy. Seniors Keaton Mitchell and Eva Schreiber provided the two goals for the Wildcats. “All year long Eva and Keaton seem to...
Volleyball: BGA battles past Northpoint to reach Final Four for 3rd consecutive season
FRANKLIN – Gillian Baisden was all smiles early in the fifth set Saturday at Battle Ground Academy in a Division II-A state quarterfinal volleyball match. When BGA – the defending DII-A state champions – capped a 15-4 victory over visiting Northpoint Christian to earn the five-set win, so was the rest of her team.
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee welcomes 2 new physician assistants
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has recently announced the additions of Rachel Jones, PA-C, and Sanna Shaban, MSM, PA-C, as physician assistants in the Franklin office. “We are excited to continue to expand our network of trusted medical professionals at Bone and Joint Institute,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We welcome Rachel and Sanna and are confident that they will be valuable additions to our growing team."
Obituary: James “Jim” Harvey Owens
James “Jim” Harvey Owens was born on Dec. 30, 1943, in Electra, Texas, to Dardanella and Harvey Owens. Jim attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he graduated in 1967 with a degree in Biology. He then attended UT Health Houston School of Dentistry, graduating in May 1971 with a Doctorate in Dental Surgery.
Obituary: Carolyn Anderson Porter
Carolyn Anderson Porter went to her eternal home in heaven on Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee to parents Carolyn (Jennings) and Thomas J. Anderson. Carol attended Parmer Elementary, Harpeth Hall School, and graduated from Hillsboro High School. At the University of Mississippi,...
Early voting underway for state midterms
Early voting for the Nov. 8 Tennessee midterm election began Wednesday and lasts through Nov. 3 in Williamson County. Voters are tasked with choosing between Republican, Democratic and independent candidates for governor, Tennessee House of Representatives (Districts 5, 7, 61, 63 and 92), two Nolensville commission seats, one Williamson County commission seat, and Fairview mayor.
FrankTalks panel discusses programs offered at Academy Park, from reading to ziplining
Panelists discussed services and facilities available at the Academy Park campus as Franklin Tomorrow hosted its 10th FrankTalks of 2022 at the Williamson County Enrichment Center Monday morning. Those invited as panelists included newly appointed Williamson County Public Library Director Jessica Jeffers; Adult Services Supervisor Jeffie Nicholson; Jessie Eppelheimer, Advertising...
Obituary: Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott
Rebeckah “Peggy” Josephine Abbott, age 91 of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 10, 1930, daughter to the late Lawrence and Daisy Crunk. She was preceded in...
Obituary: Kay Case
Kay Case, age 68 of Franklin passed away Oct. 13, 2022 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Herman & Evelyn Case. Kay, or to her family K-Kay, leaves behind an impressive legacy. Kay was the most genuine, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, tough as nails, successful, never met a stranger, outgoing, fabulous karaoke singer, light of any room she walked into, joy to be around, and loved by all persons she would ever meet. She had such an amazing spirit about her and made a huge impact on countless lives. Kay loved her family fiercely and always enjoyed having her family together. It’s safe to say that Kay was an outdoor person and loved everything that the outdoors could offer. She loved everything from golfing to fishing, cycling, running, and hanging out at the houseboat on the lake.She was quite the entertainer and always made sure everyone was having a good time.
More than 100 turn out for prayer breakfast as Unite Williamson event returns in person
Unite Williamson hosted its annual prayer breakfast Saturday at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. More than a hundred Williamson County residents and representatives from nearby churches, synagogues, mosques and temples attended the event. Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Pastor Kenneth Hill of Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church were...
Plane crash on Old Smyrna Road causes fatality, area power outages
One person is dead as a result of a small plane crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood. Brentwood police were on the scene soon, and federal transportation officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrived around mid-morning to investigate. According to...
