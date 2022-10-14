Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China's most recent economic growth figures, was postponed...
Herald & Review
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1%...
Herald & Review
Wall Street wavers up and down as more earnings roll in
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wavered between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street, leaving indexes mixed as another batch of companies reported their latest quarterly results. Several companies including Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank, sank. The S&P...
Herald & Review
Stocks lose ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise
A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
Herald & Review
The 8.7% Social Security Increase in 2023 Could Be as Big as It Gets
After months of anticipation, retirees now know that their Social Security benefits will officially go up by 8.7% in 2023, due to the most significant cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. In September, the average monthly Social Security check for retirees was $1,628.17, meaning that next year retirees...
Herald & Review
STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper
Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand. It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.
