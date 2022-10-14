Read full article on original website
7 KMAland Nebraska boys ready to attack state cross country
(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland Nebraska boys cross country runners enter Friday's State Meet with the hopes of making memories. These are their stories. Nebraska City's Houghton hoping to end rollercoaster season on high note. Mason Houghton's junior season has been a tale of highs and lows -- from beating some...
KMA Sports (Cross Country): 3A SQM at Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en rout…
Glenwood boys run to dominant performance at State Qualifying Meet
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood Boys Cross Country team placed seven runners in the top 15 en route to a dominating performance at the Class 3A State Qualifying meet Wednesday. The host Rams put up a team score of 30 to easily claim the title and move to next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge. Bryant Keller led the way for the Rams with a second place run of 15:39.73.
Syracuse hoping to finish turnaround season with win over Lincoln Christian
(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football's remarkable turnaround campaign likely comes to a close on Friday night when the Rockets face Lincoln Christian. Barring a lot of help, the Rockets (5-3) will end the season on the outside of the Class C1 playoffs. Regardless of their playoff aspirations, Coach Dave Purdham's bunch comes into the regular-season finale determined to collect their sixth win.
Riding late-season surge, East Mills eyes playoff bout with Southeast Warren
(Malvern) -- East Mills (6-2) had a strong finish to the regular season and is now gearing up for a first round matchup with Southeast Warren (8-1) Friday. With a 3-2 record and their backs against the wall in terms of playoff contention, the Wolverines rattled off three straight victories to secure a postseason bid in arguably the state’s toughest 8-player district.
AL's Romano bringing energy, hopeful for playoff push
(Council Bluffs) -- Fresh off a milestone week, Abraham Lincoln junior setter Molly Romano is ready to lead her team into the postseason. The Wayne State commit has been the straw that stirs the drink in AL's offense, leading the Lynx to a 22-17 record and a No. 14 ranking in Class 5A.
Run-heavy Tri-Center ready for postseason opener with Gehlen Catholic
(Neola) -- Tri-Center's ground-and-pound approach behind one of KMAland's top athletes has put the Trojans in the playoffs for the third time in four years and 10th time in program history. Their playoff journey officially begins Friday night, but Coach Ryan Schroder's team has carried a postseason mentality into its...
Red Oak hopeful to finish season on positive note
(Red Oak) -- A rollercoaster season for Red Oak football concludes on Friday. Coach Michael Nordeen hopes it ends on a strong note. The Tigers (4-4) suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Friday night with a 52-7 loss to Clarinda behind a remarkable performance from Clarinda running back Tadyn Brown, who collected Agrivision Equipment Group Player of the Night after rushing for 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
Clarinda keeps season alive in thriller, notches elusive win over Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Clarinda thrillingly found a way on Monday night to extend their season and record their first win over Red Oak in 3,691 days. The Cardinals (16-15) used some senior leadership, burgeoning talent and a little grit to beat Red Oak in a five-set (21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12) instant classic Class 3A regional action Monday night.
Atlantic XC ready to try hand at state qualifying meet
(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country program hopes to turn another productive season into a solid postseason when they embark on Wednesday's state qualifying meet. The Trojans come into the state qualifier after respectable showings at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The girls finished third in the team standings, while the boys collected a fifth-place finish.
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Bartlett Community Church, 2370 Waubonsie Avenue, Thurman, Iowa. Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Glenwood Police Department. Cemetery:Private Interment in the Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa. Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa
Pronunciation:"Wool In House" Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2020. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. St. Timothy's - Reno Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:. Lawrence Wohlenhaus, 94, of Cumberland, Iowa, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022...
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Wendell Kelley, 88, of Hastings, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Pleasant Township Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
David Maguire, 64, previously of Treynor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Shen golf course sees busy greens, uptick in membership
(Shenandoah) -- 2022 has been a busy year lined with improvements and growth for the Shenandoah Golf Course. That's according to Course Superintendent Craig Connell, who tells KMA News the number of memberships has jumped greatly since the city took over the course from 152 in 2020 to 205 in 2022. In February 2020, the city entered into a lease agreement with the American Legion Country Club and War Memorial Trust for the golf course and pro shop's operations. Shenandoah City Council members approved the course's ownership transfer from the War Memorial Trust to the city in May 2021. Connell says the past year saw a lot of traffic from members and non-members.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
