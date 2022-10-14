ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure

The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
O2 Telefónica Equips Vacuum Robot with IoT Connectivity

As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), O2 Telefónica will in future equip every NR 1500 vacuum robot from Vorwerk subsidiary Nexaro with a Telefónica IoT SIM card. The connectivity solution from O2 Telefónica is the prerequisite for intelligent real-time management of the autonomous vacuum robots in commercial properties. The Nexaro vacuum robot is the first of its kind. Thus, O2 Telefónica is helping the start-up to revolutionize the European facility management market and the cleaning industry with the use of these cobots.
UK's O2 Launches Contract-Free Rolling Plan

UK's O2 announced the launch of Rolling Plan, giving those who need added flexibility the ability to pay monthly for their data and minutes without committing to a long-term contract. A hybrid between the Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly options that O2 currently offers customers, Rolling Plan provides...
Ethernity Networks Eases Video Broadcasting with Patented Link Bonding Technology

Ethernity Networks announced that it will be hosting a live demo of its patented link bonding, showcasing the technology's ability to address, among other things, the video-streaming market by enabling multi-channel transmission over multiple connections, while maintaining the video stream despite wireless link performance degradation. Link bonding uses load balancing...
Accenture, Google Cloud to Develop New Technologies using Data & AI

Accenture and Google Cloud announced an expansion of their global partnership through a renewed commitment to growing their respective talent, increasing their joint capabilities, developing new solutions using data and AI, and providing enhanced support to help clients build a strong digital core and reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.
The Associated Press

Smiths Group Releases First ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Smiths Group plc, the global industrial technology company, has released its first standalone ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ report. The report explains how the Group translates its purpose into practical actions advancing performance along each dimension of environmental, social and governance (ESG) to protect and deliver value for all its stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005447/en/ Smiths Group Releases First ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
Telenor Group Forms Independent Asian Business Unit

Telenor Group, a leading global telecommunications company serving 175 million customers in the Nordics and Asia, announced the formation of Telenor Asia, a more independent regional entity with headquarters in Singapore. Telenor Asia will take on full oversight and responsibility for the company’s operations in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Thailand....
Bahrain's Batelco Opens New Digital Shop

Batelco unveiled its new Digital Shop, with unique features designed to elevate the customer digital retail experience. The Digital Shop boasts a wide range of functions, the most important one being the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, with just a few simple steps.
