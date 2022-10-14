Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Mavenir’s Cloud-Native BSS Suite Achieves TM Forum’s Open API Silver Certification
Mavenir announced to have been accredited with the TM Forum’s Silver Certification for its cloud-native Business Support System (BSS) suite. Mavenir achieves this certification for five of its Open APIs in one single leap, putting its cloud-native BSS suite directly on the silver tier in the TM Forum’s certification program.
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
thefastmode.com
O2 Telefónica Equips Vacuum Robot with IoT Connectivity
As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), O2 Telefónica will in future equip every NR 1500 vacuum robot from Vorwerk subsidiary Nexaro with a Telefónica IoT SIM card. The connectivity solution from O2 Telefónica is the prerequisite for intelligent real-time management of the autonomous vacuum robots in commercial properties. The Nexaro vacuum robot is the first of its kind. Thus, O2 Telefónica is helping the start-up to revolutionize the European facility management market and the cleaning industry with the use of these cobots.
thefastmode.com
UK's O2 Launches Contract-Free Rolling Plan
UK's O2 announced the launch of Rolling Plan, giving those who need added flexibility the ability to pay monthly for their data and minutes without committing to a long-term contract. A hybrid between the Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly options that O2 currently offers customers, Rolling Plan provides...
thefastmode.com
Ethernity Networks Eases Video Broadcasting with Patented Link Bonding Technology
Ethernity Networks announced that it will be hosting a live demo of its patented link bonding, showcasing the technology's ability to address, among other things, the video-streaming market by enabling multi-channel transmission over multiple connections, while maintaining the video stream despite wireless link performance degradation. Link bonding uses load balancing...
thefastmode.com
Accenture, Google Cloud to Develop New Technologies using Data & AI
Accenture and Google Cloud announced an expansion of their global partnership through a renewed commitment to growing their respective talent, increasing their joint capabilities, developing new solutions using data and AI, and providing enhanced support to help clients build a strong digital core and reinvent their enterprises on the cloud.
Smiths Group Releases First ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ Report
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Smiths Group plc, the global industrial technology company, has released its first standalone ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ report. The report explains how the Group translates its purpose into practical actions advancing performance along each dimension of environmental, social and governance (ESG) to protect and deliver value for all its stakeholders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005447/en/ Smiths Group Releases First ‘Sustainability at Smiths’ Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Telenor Group Forms Independent Asian Business Unit
Telenor Group, a leading global telecommunications company serving 175 million customers in the Nordics and Asia, announced the formation of Telenor Asia, a more independent regional entity with headquarters in Singapore. Telenor Asia will take on full oversight and responsibility for the company’s operations in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan and Thailand....
thefastmode.com
Bahrain's Batelco Opens New Digital Shop
Batelco unveiled its new Digital Shop, with unique features designed to elevate the customer digital retail experience. The Digital Shop boasts a wide range of functions, the most important one being the ability to instantly register and activate a new Postpaid or Prepaid line and receive a new SIM card, with just a few simple steps.
Comments / 0