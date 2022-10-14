NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats in Chicago: Windy City tops New York & L.A. for the title of "rattiest city" 8th year in a rowJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) has surgery, out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday in Los Angeles, the Commanders said in a statement. Hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin performed the surgery. "He will immediately begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery," the...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennesee Titans Practice
Sep 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott , owner Jerry Jones and receiver Amari Cooper talk prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship (3) stretches on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo for Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on television camera pictured at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Jul 29, 2022; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward (29) runs during training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season opener at Seattle. Simmons, 28,...
Taylor Heinicke announced as Commanders starting QB
Washington coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday anointed Taylor Heinicke the starting quarterback for the Commanders' Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Rookie Sam Howell will be the backup. Heinicke replaces Carson Wentz, who underwent surgery Monday on his fractured finger. Wentz is expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks. "Taylor right now gives us the best chance," Rivera said Tuesday. Rivera was asked if any consideration was...
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he...
Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? ...
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
832
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0