Winnetka, IL

High School Highlights: New Trier protects its house at Trevian Relays; Loyola boys soccer wins league title; volleyball seeds announced

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 5 days ago

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week

BOYS SOCCER
Loyola 1, St. Ignatius 0

The Ramblers became Chicago Catholic League champions with the one-goal victory on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

New Trier 4, Fremd 0

Matthew Perchik and Aryan Krishna tallied one goal and one assist apiece in the Trevians’ nonconference win Saturday, Oct. 8.

Colin Gottshall and Gael Morales added goals for New Trier.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
New Trier 25-25, Glenbrook North 15-18

The Trevians earned the conference win on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Northfield.

New Trier was named the No. 2 seed, behind Loyola Academy, in the IHSA Class 4A Fremd Sectional. The Trevs will begin postseason play against No. 15 Maine South on Oct. 25 in the Conant Regional.

Loyola 25-17-25, Fenwick 11-25-15

The Ramblers picked up their ninth win in a row with a hard-fought conference victory on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Wilmette. Loyola Academy (25-8) is the No. 1 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Fremd Sectional and will host a regional starting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Glenbrook North Discovery Invite

Loyola Academy won the local tournament by going 5-0, besting Stevenson 25-22, 25-17 in the tournament championship on Saturday, Oct. 8.

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Trevian Relays

Tierney Lenahan won both the 100-yard freestyle (51.26 seconds) and 100 back (56.18) to push New Trier to the top of the team scores on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Maggie Papnicholas and Charlize Escasa went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke, while the Trevians also won the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Maria Cheng, a sophomore, finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 fly to help Loyola Academy to ninth overall. Maeve O’Donnell placed sixth in the 50 free for the Ramblers.

Hersey Jamboree

Sydney Lewis (50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Kayla Newman (200 and 500 free) won two events apiece to lead Highland Park to third out of 16 teams on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Arlington Heights.

Lake Forest Academy Tri

Cate McNamara placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley to help Regina Dominican to 21 points at the meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11. .

GIRLS TENNIS
Central Suburban League Championships

New Trier picked up another conference title on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Maine West, while Highland Park finished second in the north half of the league.

CROSS-COUNTRY
Loyola Academy Flight Night

Jane Lynch finished fourth, Ana Kimball 10th and Maeve Norman 12th for the Ramblers in the special nighttime meet Friday, Oct. 7. Loyola placed second behind Hinsdale Central.

Riley Botjer and Mackenzie Miller placed 36th and 37th, respectively, for New Trier, which was eighth as a team.

James Lombardo placed 7th in the boys varsity race to lead the Ramblers to fifth.

Nate Wehner was third and Barak Goldstein 12th for Highland Park, which placed third, and Samuel Werts (18th), Andrew Hepner (22nd) and Felix Hekster (26th) led New Trier to fourth.

Tiger Invitational

Nora McCabe took fifth for Regina Dominican, which placed fifth as a team on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Elmwood Park.

High School Highlights: New Trier protects its house at Trevian Relays; Loyola boys soccer wins league title; volleyball seeds announced

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
