Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Cryptic Response to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' Tweet
Odell Beckham Jr. offered an emoji-filled, cryptic response to Dez Bryant after the former NFL wide receiver asked him on Twitter if he was going to sign for Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs this season. This one is definitely up for interpretation:. OBJ also responded to a tongue-in-cheek interpretation...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Suffered Hamstring Injury During Broncos' OT Loss to Chargers
In his first game since undergoing shoulder surgery, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is once again dealing with an injury. Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's 19-16 overtime loss. The severity of the injury is unclear. After starting the game 10-for-10, Wilson...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 6 Win vs. Ravens
If the rest of the NFC didn't take notice of the New York Giants before Sunday, their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens should be a wake-up call. The Giants continue to deal with injuries—Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Azeez Ojulari were among the Week 6 inactives—but they also continue to string together wins.
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Could Miss 6 Weeks with Foot Injury
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to miss around six weeks after being diagnosed with a nonsurgical fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown was injured in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the initial concern was he...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Talks Concussion: Was Unconscious, Doesn't Remember Hit
Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa briefly lost consciousness following the hit that left him with a concussion in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, the third-year quarterback recounted the moment and said his memory of the night is hazy:. Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou sacked...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Rush’s SNF Performance Quiets Any Thought of Cowboys Replacing Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys are Dak Prescott's team. They always have been, and the thought of the 29-year-old being replaced by backup Cooper Rush bordered on absurd. Sunday's 26-17 loss to the rival Philadelphia Eagles slammed home the point that should've been made all along. Rush is a quality backup, who's more than capable of keeping the team afloat and working within its offensive structure. However, the former undrafted free agent can be a detriment against top competition when asked to carry the offense.
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon to Start for Broncos vs. Jets amid RB Liking Tweets Suggesting Trade
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said running back Melvin Gordon III will start in his team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, via James Palmer of NFL Network. Gordon also got the start in Week 6, but he only saw nine snaps during the 19-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with three carries for eight yards, while Latavius Murray and Mike Boone saw more playing time.
Bleacher Report
Why NFL Contenders Should Avoid Trading for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is an electrifying talent with the ball in his hands, but he isn't the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender. With the November 1 trade deadline quickly approaching, the former All-Pro selection is the biggest name that has surfaced in the rumor mill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Panthers are "listening to other teams about a potential trade," although a deal is not imminent.
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Jets Must Pursue After 3rd Straight Win
The New York Jets have become one of the best stories in the NFL through six weeks. New York enters its Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos on a three-game winning streak. While spirits may be high inside the locker room, there are still some fixes that need to be made to ensure the winning continues over the 17-game season.
Bleacher Report
Ben Roethlisberger: Tom Brady 'Didn't Look Like He Wanted' to Be There vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady's frustration during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers caught the attention of another iconic quarterback. On an episode of his Footbahlin podcast (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Ben Roethlisberger said Brady "didn’t look like he wanted to be out there."
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: 'No One' Thinks Christian McCaffrey Commands Multiple 1sts
Rival NFL executives reportedly believe the Carolina Panthers won't find a trade partner for star running back Christian McCaffrey before the Nov. 1 deadline if they require an offer with multiple first-round draft picks. Joseph Person of The Athletic reported Wednesday that "no one in league circles" thinks the Panthers...
Bleacher Report
3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue to Stop Losing Streak
The Green Bay Packers' 2022 season sank to a new low in Week 6 with back-to-back losses to the New York teams. A 27-10 loss to the Jets has the Packers looking at a 3-3 record and two-game skid heading into a three-game road trip that includes matchups against the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Assets This Season
The dawn of a new NBA season brings with it renewed hopes for 30 fanbases, the promise of a fresh batch of breakout ballers and a nightly highlight reel your eyes will struggle to believe. Oh, yeah, and we have another excuse to talk NBA trades again—not that we needed...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Says Ravens Are 'Pissed Off' After Week 6 Loss to Giants
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters that his team is "pissed off" about losing but that it's imperative for the squad to move forward and look toward its next game. The 3-3 Ravens have held double-digit leads in each of their losses. They led the Miami Dolphins 35-14 in...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Robbie Anderson Reportedly Will Play for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF
Fantasy football managers hoping a change of scenery will help wide receiver Robbie Anderson rediscover his form reportedly won't have long to find out if that will be the case. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Anderson will take the field for the Arizona Cardinals for Thursday's game against...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' DeSean Jackson Hypes Lamar Jackson: 'He's the New Era of Michael Vick'
New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson is a big fan of Lamar Jackson—a big enough fan to compare him to one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks of all time. "I've been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now, man," he told reporters on Wednesday. "You see a lot of the characteristics and similarities to Michael Vick, but he's beaten some of his records, so he's the new era of Michael Vick."
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Medically Cleared to Play After Thumb Injury, Per Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to return to football, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday. Prescott is expected to throw 40-50 balls at practice on Thursday. The 29-year-old has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury he suffered in Week 1....
Bleacher Report
Charley Trippi, NFL and College Football Hall of Famer, Dies at 100
Charley Trippi, a Georgia Bulldogs legend who was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Wednesday at the age of 100. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes ever to suit up for the Bulldogs, Trippi primarily played running back but also was versatile enough to see time at quarterback, defensive back, punter and return specialist.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: 'It Hurt a Little' to Be Benched vs. Chargers After 3 Carries
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon expressed frustration Monday over getting benched in favor of Latavius Murray and Mike Boone against the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking to NFL Network's Bridget Condon (h/t NFL.com's Bobby Kownack), Gordon explained how he felt being forced to watch Denver fall to L.A. 19-16 in overtime from the sidelines:
Bleacher Report
Bucs Center Robert Hainsey on Tom Brady Yelling at O-Line: 'I Love That From Him'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen on video berating his offensive line during last Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Bucs center Robert Hainsey explained that Brady's outburst was welcomed by him and the rest of the linemen. "I love that from him. I know we all...
