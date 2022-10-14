ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Recent climate change claims inaccurate, misleading

There have been a number of dueling letters related to climate change in recent editions of the Telegram.

Some of these have been more accurate than others. And some, in my opinion, have missed the point entirely. It is with these latter letters that I write to take exception.

The premise of this latter group, broadly stated, is the U.S. is a relatively small contributor to world carbon emissions and climate change, particularly when compared to the enormous emissions from Asia, i.e., China and India, and therefore it will do little to no good for us to waste resources fighting climate change. This assertion is both inaccurate and misleading.

First, it is true that in total emissions, China leads the world and is about double the second-place country, the United States. India is a distant third. However, when looked at on a per capita basis, the U.S. ranks much higher (13th) than either China (28th) or India (110th). Most of the countries above us are oil-producing Middle Eastern states.

The point was also made that China employs coal-fired plants at a much higher rate than America, where natural gas is the prevailing fuel. What failed to be mentioned was China’s broad-based conversion of these plants to more modern, relatively clean burning technology. While this isn’t a panacea, it has led to significant reductions in emissions.

Undoubtedly, this was done for survival. The smog and pollution in major Chinese cities was beginning to render them uninhabitable.

Finally, China, for reasons they undoubtedly see as in their own best interest, is currently leading the world in climate change investment. In 2017, the last year for which there is data, China spent over $200 billion on climate change projects, dwarfing what we spent in the U.S. and more than double what we are projected to spend in the coming decade, even with the recently passed infrastructure and climate legislation.

So the notion that we can use China and India as an excuse for continuing to bury our heads in the sand on this most critical, existential crisis is at best misguided and at worst, insane. It’s like trying to excuse your own speeding by arguing with the highway patrolman that he shouldn’t write you a ticket because someone passed you going even faster.

That argument has never worked and this one shouldn’t either.

T.D. Adams

Rocky Mount

