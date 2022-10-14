ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest

POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
DANVILLE, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus

DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found following camper fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
HURRICANE, WV
WSAZ

Person injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Domestic dispute ends in tragedy in Logan County

LOGAN, W.Va. — A dispute over child custody was the apparent spark that ignited a murder case in Logan County over the weekend. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Ball, 22, of Stollings, shot and killed his mother-in-law Lamanda Vance, 42, of Pecks Mill at her home Saturday night.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS

Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted for malicious assault following Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with malicious assault after a Huntington shooting was indicted in Cabell County. Dustin Heck was arrested in July of 2021 and charged after a shooting that happened near 9th St. West and Monroe Ave. in Huntington. A victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and their injuries were […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wklw.com

Fatal Shooting In Logan County

A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
MONTGOMERY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy