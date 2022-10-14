Read full article on original website
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Murder trial underway in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged in connection with the murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio on Easter Sunday 2021 is underway. Opening arguments began just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was indicted on six counts. He’s...
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
Disturbance call leads to obstruction, disorderly conduct arrest
POWELL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville individual was arrested last week after a disturbance call was made to authorities. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, October 13, 2022 deputies responded to the Powell Creek area for a disturbance call. A subsequent investigation into the...
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
Body found following camper fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was found Wednesday inside a fifth-wheel camper that was destroyed by fire, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said. Investigators say the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Okey L. Patteston Road (state Route 612) in the Oak Hill area. The camper...
Charleston police investigating after multiple gunshots fired early Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said numerous shots were fired early Tuesday morning on the city's West Side. It happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of Second Avenue, Lt. Tony Hazelett said. Hazelett said witnesses reported hearing multiple shots being fired while they were inside their...
1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County
UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
30-year-old cold case solved; man charged in connection with 1993 murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Huntington police released additional information Tuesday about a murder investigation from 1993. On March 16, 1993, officers were called to a shooting in the 1400 block of 4 ½ alley, police said in a release. The victim was shot in the torso and received lacerations...
Person injured in Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Huntington left one person injured. Officers were called to the 300 block of Buffington Street in the Guyandotte area just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. The victim was not found at the scene and arrived at St. Mary’s Medical...
Domestic dispute ends in tragedy in Logan County
LOGAN, W.Va. — A dispute over child custody was the apparent spark that ignited a murder case in Logan County over the weekend. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Zachary Ball, 22, of Stollings, shot and killed his mother-in-law Lamanda Vance, 42, of Pecks Mill at her home Saturday night.
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
Man indicted for malicious assault following Huntington shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with malicious assault after a Huntington shooting was indicted in Cabell County. Dustin Heck was arrested in July of 2021 and charged after a shooting that happened near 9th St. West and Monroe Ave. in Huntington. A victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, and their injuries were […]
One man injured in late-night shooting
The Huntington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Monday night at the 300 block of Buffington Street in Guyandotte.
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
Fatal Shooting In Logan County
A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
