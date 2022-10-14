MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program. The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.

