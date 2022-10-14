ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program. The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September. According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August. “Michigan’s September...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:. The new Michigan Spark Grants program is aimed at improving and redeveloping existing public outdoor recreation in communities that have 1) faced barriers to accessing such funding, and 2) experienced negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program welcomes applications starting Oct. 24. If you’re planning to apply, here are tips to get you started:
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

More than 4 Million dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan, Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across the Midwest. According to a press release from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
WLUC

Limestone FCU now serving the entire Upper Peninsula

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release, Limestone Federal Credit Union has announced the recent approval by the National Credit Union Administration (”NCUA”) to expand membership to serve the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Limestone FCU was originally organized in 1955 to serve employees of Inland...
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price average drops 15 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state of Michigan have dropped 15 cents since last week. Motorists state-wide are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. However, the national average is still much lower than then that at $3.89 per gallon. The reason for this recent decrease is a lower gasoline demand and a higher supply.
DEARBORN, MI
WLUC

Copper Country organizations receive state funding from MACC

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Several state grants are being awarded to a variety of groups by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC). These include the Copper Country Suzuki Association, Michigan Tech University’s Rozsa Center, the Calumet Theatre Company and The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC). These grants...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
IRONWOOD, MI
WLUC

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

Keeping you and your family safe this Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just around the corner. Michigan State Police would like to give parents some tips to keep themselves and their families safe this Halloween:. - Making sure your children wear bright, reflective clothing while they are out Trick-or-Treating is a good way to make sure...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

We Energies and MSP share tips for winter weather power outages

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As communities across Upper Michigan continue to experience power outages during Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm, officials at electric companies like We Energies say they want to remind you how to properly report an outage. “The first thing you should do is give us a...
MICHIGAN STATE

