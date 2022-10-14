Read full article on original website
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
Nonprofits ‘Voters Not Politicians’ and ‘Secure MI Vote’ split on Michigan Proposal 2
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election season is upon us, which means many may have already received or cast an absentee ballot. There are three proposals you may have noticed on this year’s ballot. One of them is Proposal 2, which if passed, would amend the state constitution’s language on...
Governor Whitmer proclaims Safe Schools Week and highlights record school safety investments
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed this week as Safe Schools Week and highlighted Michigan’s record $460 million investment in school safety and mental health support, including effective Michigan State Police programs to bolster campus security and bipartisan legislation to ensure every kid is safe and learning in-person.
Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program. The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.
New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September. According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August. “Michigan’s September...
Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:. The new Michigan Spark Grants program is aimed at improving and redeveloping existing public outdoor recreation in communities that have 1) faced barriers to accessing such funding, and 2) experienced negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program welcomes applications starting Oct. 24. If you’re planning to apply, here are tips to get you started:
What to know about Michigan ballot Proposal One
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As you head to the polls next month, you’ll see three proposals on your ballot. Proposal One would change limits for state senate and house terms. Rather than allowing three, two-year terms in the House and two, four-year terms in the Senate for a total of 14 years – the proposal would allow 12 total years in the legislature without a limit on which branch they occupy.
Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in. UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia share their goals for this season. Plus... there are resources available to you if you’re dealing with a loss to suicide. Katie Hardy of...
More than 4 Million dosages of fentanyl seized in Michigan, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across the Midwest. According to a press release from the...
Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
Limestone FCU now serving the entire Upper Peninsula
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to a press release, Limestone Federal Credit Union has announced the recent approval by the National Credit Union Administration (”NCUA”) to expand membership to serve the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Limestone FCU was originally organized in 1955 to serve employees of Inland...
Michigan gas price average drops 15 cents
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state of Michigan have dropped 15 cents since last week. Motorists state-wide are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. However, the national average is still much lower than then that at $3.89 per gallon. The reason for this recent decrease is a lower gasoline demand and a higher supply.
Copper Country organizations receive state funding from MACC
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Several state grants are being awarded to a variety of groups by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council (MACC). These include the Copper Country Suzuki Association, Michigan Tech University’s Rozsa Center, the Calumet Theatre Company and The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC). These grants...
Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P. It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal...
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
Keeping you and your family safe this Halloween
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Halloween is just around the corner. Michigan State Police would like to give parents some tips to keep themselves and their families safe this Halloween:. - Making sure your children wear bright, reflective clothing while they are out Trick-or-Treating is a good way to make sure...
Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
We Energies and MSP share tips for winter weather power outages
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - As communities across Upper Michigan continue to experience power outages during Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm, officials at electric companies like We Energies say they want to remind you how to properly report an outage. “The first thing you should do is give us a...
