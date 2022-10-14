Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Europe fears US climate act will tip 'level playing field'
BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States. The EU has criticized the...
Citrus County Chronicle
COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims, according to a report released Wednesday.. The report lays out grim trends...
Citrus County Chronicle
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON (AP) — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Wednesday. The action, which is part of the agency’s “Equity Action Plan,” follows through on a March announcement to do so by...
Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration is demanding Amazon censor books they disagree with
Tucker Carlson weighs in on Amazon, the world's largest bookstore. banning books by a controversial Russian philosopher on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
