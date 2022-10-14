Read full article on original website
Europe fears US climate act will tip 'level playing field'
BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States. The EU has criticized the...
Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine has accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to visit the country to inspect Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. A letter from Ukraine’s U.N....
AP News Summary at 6:36 p.m. EDT
Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. The martial law order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals, officials said.
Italy's Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi over Putin ties
ROME (AP) — Italy's presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position about Russia's war in Ukraine. “Italy...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Attacks On Power Plants Spur Emergency Actions
Twitter ScreencapWith nearly a third of Ukrainian power plants attacked, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered electricity supply restrictions.
Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration is demanding Amazon censor books they disagree with
Tucker Carlson weighs in on Amazon, the world's largest bookstore. banning books by a controversial Russian philosopher on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...
