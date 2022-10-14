ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NE

1011now.com

H.S. Volleyball Highlights & Scores (Tues., Oct. 18)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school volleyball score and highlights from Tuesday, October 18. Archbishop Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6 Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 Blair def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Southwest football team gives back with the help of CEDARS

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawk football players aren’t in class during their fall break, they’re still traveling to work with some of Lincoln Public Schools smallest rising athletes. Fresh from their own morning practice, the football team headed to Randolph Elementary School. The boys...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East Tennis Team makes history at Class A State Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln East Tennis Team made history at the Class A State Tournament. Not only did the Spartans win back-to-back Class A Titles, but they completed an undefeated season in all six positions. As a team in all their matches, the Spartans finished the year 174-0. “It’s...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska single-game receiving yards record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Trey Palmer caught seven passes for 237 yards with touchdowns of 37 and 72 yards in the third quarter. Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the most receiving yards in Nebraska history, eclipsing the previous record of 209 receiving yards by JD Spielman on Oct. 6, 2018. Palmer joined Spielman as the only Huskers with a 200-yard receiving game in program history, as Palmer’s 237 receiving yards marked the third 200-yard receiving effort in school history.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

Cancer survivors gather together at Holmes Lake for annual Making Strides Walk. Cancer survivors, family and friends gathered together at Holmes Lake on Sunday for the annual Making Strides Walk. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Shelley named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley was honored Tuesday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after the first player, male or female, selected to an All-America team in four straight college seasons (UCLA, 1975-78).
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Chilly Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average for much of the area today. A warming trend begins on Wednesday and continues into the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday and continue into early next week. Today is going to be sunny to mostly sunny and chilly (for most...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: The 70s are back...in terms of temperature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you were upset by the winter-like temperatures earlier this week, then we have some very good news. Although it will still be somewhat cool Thursday morning, high temperatures will climb into the 70s statewide. Expect low to mid 70s in eastern Nebraska and mid 70s to low 80s in central and western portions of the state. A mixture of sun and clouds, but unfortunately no rainfall is on tap as well.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Wednesday Forecast: Steady warmup begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins on Wednesday culminating in summertime temperatures over the weekend. However, it will be well below average to begin the day on Wednesday. Temperatures start off in the teens in eastern Nebraska, but as warm as the freezing mark in western Nebraska. As the day progresses we will warm up significantly across 10-11 country. Upper 50s to mid 60s can be expected from eastern to central Nebraska. In the west, low to mid 70s are possible. While the temperatures do rise on Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies appear likely.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SCC’s Career Academy reaches highest enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Career Academy, TCA, a partnership between Lincoln’s Southeast Community College and Lincoln Public Schools, reached its highest enrollment yet this semester. TCA opened eight years ago with 246 enrolled students, and now, 696 students are taking classes this semester. Director Josh Jones said he hopes to have over 800 students in the program next year.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Warmer temperatures on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and by Sunday we could be looking at record or near record high temperatures. Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 60s with a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December. Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
NEBRASKA STATE

