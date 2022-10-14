AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, core prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signaling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled after the U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2%. But the index quickly rebounded for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said traders “shrugged off” the inflation shock, possibly because they already expect another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments. The decision became public Wednesday after conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper now known as Ye, tweeted a letter from JPMorgan severing ties. While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to Ye on Sept. 20 after he publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye's accounts from posting due to antisemitic comments.

Why Social Security checks are about to get a lot bigger

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are getting the biggest raise of their lifetimes. The U.S. says Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year. That's the largest increase in four decades. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it's generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It's also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won't be able to download shows while offline.

How Social Security works and what to know about its future

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The increase is not expected to have a big impact on the trust that funds Social Security. That fund was already predicted to be insolvent by 2035. But that doesn't mean there will be no Social Security payments after that date. A trustees report released in June said the government will still be able to pay 80% of scheduled benefits when the fund is depleted.

U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 8 rose by 9,000 to 228,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked up by 5,000 by to 211,500. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless aid have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Average long-term US mortgage rates up another quarter point

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promised more rate increases as it tries to tamp down inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.92% from 6.66% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.05%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 6.09% from 5.9% last week, the first time it’s breached 6% since the housing market crash of 2008.

IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.