AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EDT

By AP
 5 days ago

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, core prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defying expectations for a slowdown and signaling that the Fed’s multiple rate hikes have yet to ease inflation pressures. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled after the U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2%. But the index quickly rebounded for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said traders “shrugged off” the inflation shock, possibly because they already expect another big interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments. The decision became public Wednesday after conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper now known as Ye, tweeted a letter from JPMorgan severing ties. While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to Ye on Sept. 20 after he publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye's accounts from posting due to antisemitic comments.

Why Social Security checks are about to get a lot bigger

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are getting the biggest raise of their lifetimes. The U.S. says Social Security beneficiaries will see an 8.7% increase in monthly payments this upcoming year. That's the largest increase in four decades. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and how it's generated stirs plenty of controversy. Critics say the data used to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending. It's also a one-size-fits-all increase, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they have.

Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix will unveil next month the first version of its video streaming service with ads. The move will give cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most Netflix shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3. It comes as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S. That’s a 55% markdown from Netflix’s most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which doesn’t include ads. The ad option will also be available in 11 other countries. Subscribers choosing the cheaper plan won't be able to download shows while offline.

How Social Security works and what to know about its future

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The increase is not expected to have a big impact on the trust that funds Social Security. That fund was already predicted to be insolvent by 2035. But that doesn't mean there will be no Social Security payments after that date. A trustees report released in June said the government will still be able to pay 80% of scheduled benefits when the fund is depleted.

U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 8 rose by 9,000 to 228,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average ticked up by 5,000 by to 211,500. Considered a proxy for layoffs, applications for jobless aid have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Average long-term US mortgage rates up another quarter point

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades this week and are likely climb further as the Federal Reserve all but promised more rate increases as it tries to tamp down inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.92% from 6.66% last week. Last year at this time, the rate was 3.05%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 6.09% from 5.9% last week, the first time it’s breached 6% since the housing market crash of 2008.

IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the...
AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: TWEETS LAND U.S. CITIZEN IN UAE PRISON DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Here's an interesting tech story about social media posts. An American citizen was arrested in Saudi Arabia, tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the U.S. The fate of 72-year-old Saad Ibrahim Almadi is being shared by his son. He says his dad was arrested while visiting family in the kingdom and sentenced this month over what the son calls 14 “mild...
AM Prep-Cooler Copy

OATH KEEPER: READY TO USE “ANY MEANS NECESSARY” ON JAN. 6 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Oath Keepers were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory. That according to Jason Dolan, a member of the group who testified at the trial of Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group. Rhodes and four associates are facing seditious conspiracy and other charges. Dolan said members of the group were armed and ready to do...
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments

NEW YORK (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million. Prosecutors accused Lafarge of turning a blind eye to the conduct of the militant group, making payments to it in 2013 and 2014 as it occupied a broad swath of Syria...
India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For countries to transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energies like solar power, supply chains for components need to be more geographically diverse, officials said during a conference on solar energy in New Delhi said on Tuesday. Currently, 75% of components needed for solar power are manufactured in China, according to a recent report by the International Energy Agency. Representatives at the fifth assembly of the International Solar Alliance, made up of 110 member countries, want that to change. ...
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led...
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?

Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change? ...
In unprecedented move, USAID to provide $2 million to aid victims of Hurricane Ian in Cuba

The U.S. Agency for International Development, the government branch that mobilizes humanitarian aid around the world but which Cuban authorities have accused of being a surrogate for the CIA, is taking the unprecedented step of providing $2 million to help the victims of hurricane Ian in Cuba, which damaged more than 100,000 homes on the island’s western side. In a statement Tuesday, Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, USAID’s parent agency, said the emergency relief funds will be channeled through international organizations working...
AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen -- nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Only about half of Americans have high confidence that votes in the upcoming midterm elections will be counted accurately, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, though that’s an improvement from about 4 in 10...
Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday comes as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — After diving into the warm sea off the coast of northern Bali, Indonesia, Made Partiana hovers above a bed of coral, holding his breath and scanning for flashes of color and movement. Hours later, exhausted, he returns to a rocky beach, towing plastic bags filled with his darting, exquisite quarry: tropical fish of all shades and shapes. Millions of saltwater fish like these are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill ever more elaborate aquariums in living rooms,...
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann said from the International Space Station that she’s received lots of prayers and blessings from her family and tribal members. Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. ...
‘Rust’ Makes Early Plans to Restart Production in California

The filmmaking team behind Rust is making early plans to move production from New Mexico to California when filming resumes, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Production on the Western is set to pick up again with “all the original principal players on board” in January 2023 as part of a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed in 2021 during the initial filming of the movie at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sources tell THR that early plans are for production to continue in California rather than New Mexico, though...
