WIAA girls tennis: Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis loses opening match at state tournament to cap decorated career

MADISON—Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis, who continuously improved her craft over four years, finished her career at state tournament once again.

Curtis lost to Regis/McDonnell Central Catholic junior Colleen Callaghan 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Curtis, who advanced to the second round in her first state tournament appearance last season, could not quite match Callaghan’s consistency and playmaking at the net.

“Claudia was nervous at first but started to settle in as the match went on,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “Claudia was coming up at the net and playing very well. Claudia had some great control over the ball and was moving the opponent well. It was a hard-fought battle.”

Curtis, the Capitol Conference Player of the Year, finishes the season with a 24-3 record.

“Playing at state again was a lot of fun,” Curtis said. “It was great I got to be here, but this match was very hard. I wish I would have moved my feet a lot more. I was playing a little nervously.”

Curtis plans to continue her tennis career collegiately next season but is still mulling her options for schools. She will take plenty of fond memories of being an L-Cat—both on and off the court—with her down the road.

“I will remember going to Olive Garden with our team, winning conference player of the year and going to state,” Curtis said.

Curtis was satisfied with the consistent, yearly improvements she made in her decorated career.

“I feel really good about my progress as a player. Every year, I could tell I was getting better. It wasn’t just the other people were getting worse,” Curtis said with a laugh. “Our team was good this season and so supportive. Even if we lost every single match, it would have been a lot of fun.”

Ingram could not find enough good things to say about Curtis as a person and a player.

“We are so proud to be part of her career,” Ingram said. “She’s the best player I’ve ever coached. I could not be more proud of her career. She should be very proud also.

“Claudia is a hard worker, a great player and very coachable. It was really a successful season for our program and the girls were a great support system for each other and Claudia. That shows how awesome of a team they are together.”

Callaghan (25-7) faces University School of Milwaukee sophomore Aubrey Jayne (15-2) in the second round Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m.