Lakeside Lutheran sweeps Poynette, earns share of Capitol North volleyball title

POYNETTE—Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team claimed its first conference title since 2019 by beating host Poynette 25-10, 25-11, 25-17 in a Capitol North match on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Warriors, who won six straight league titles from 2014-19, share the crown with Luther Prep. No conference games were officially played in 2020.

Lakeside’s offense was led by Marissa Duddeck, who tallied 13 kills. Grace Plitzuweit and Ella Schuetz chipped in seven kills apiece. Olivia Ibeling and Plitzuweit both made 1.5 blocks. Olivia Bartels led the Warriors in aces (five) and assists (31). Cheyenne Johnson produced 17 digs, also serving four aces.

“After losing to Prep in our first conference match, the girls made a goal to see consistent improvement with each week and they have done just that,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said.

“I’m proud of them for working hard to win their last nine conference matches and earn a share of the conference title. We are excited to see where that takes us in the postseason.”

Lakeside capped the regular season by going 4-2 at the Luxemburg-Casco Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Warriors (25-12) opened play with a straight-set loss to Wisconsin Lutheran beat earning straight-set victories over Denmark, Appleton East and Sheboygan Falls. Lakeside then topped Pewaukee in three sets and fell to Bay Port in two sets.