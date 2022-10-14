Read full article on original website
Free Fall Forestry Tour of Blackfoot Watershed to be held Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Chamber of Commerece and Lolo Restoration Committee will give tours of the K. Ross Toole fishing access and Gold Creek in the Blackfoot Watershed on Thursday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM, the Nature Conservancy and private foresters and loggers...
Fans square off in Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle kicks off in November. Fans will go head to head to see who can donate the most blood at blood drives across Bozeman and Missoula. Last year, the Griz came out on top, donating 157 units of blood while...
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Bozeman looks to update its Unified Development Code
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bozeman is setting in motion an effort to gather input to update its Unified Development Code (UDC). The UDC indicates many of the rules and regulations that control development within the city. The goal for the outreach team is to gather input from the community to...
City of Livingston to interview four candidates for City Manager
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Livingston has chosen four candidates to interview for the position of City Manager after nationwide recruitment. On Monday night, the public had the opportunity to meet candidates in the Mike and Eve Art Rehearsal Hall in the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area reopens after human-bear conflict
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area has reopened after being closed over the weekend due to human-bear conflict. Confederated Salish and Kootenai wildlife managers report that a bird hunter came upon a sow grizzly with her cubs and fired two shots at the bear on Sunday. Officials...
Community gardens bring agricultural education to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Garden City Harvest has been a pillar for farming and agricultural education in Missoula since 1996. They started out with one community garden. Plans for a student farm eventually grew into the PEAS Farm, a student farm that partnered with the University of Montana. The flourishing...
Small fire starts near Sphinx Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new small fire has started south of Bear Creek Cabin near Sphinx Mountain. Personnel and resources are on the scene, working on the half acre blaze. NBC Montana will keep you updated when more information becomes available.
Three Forks Airport set to receive upgrades
Bozeman, Mont — In Gallatin County, the Three Forks Airport is set to receive major upgrades. This comes after the county owned airport received a little over $5.6 million grant from the airport improvements program. The funding will be used to extend the taxiway, install taxiway lighting to make...
Memorial for Bozeman teacher continues to grow
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A memorial continues to grow for the late Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton. Fulton was struck by a vehicle running a red light on Oct. 4 and passed away on Oct. 8. The memorial is surrounded with flowers, notes and teaching supplies. The GoFundMe has...
Missoula Drug Task Force releases statistics
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Drug Task Force released new numbers for seizing dangerous items off the streets. Eighteen people have been arrested for felony drug-related crimes, six firearms have been confiscated, 357 grams of meth have been seized, 850 grams of cocaine and 250 doses of fentanyl have been seized since July 1 of 2022, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Advisory issued for missing Missoula man
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking for a missing man last seen Sept. 26 and believed to be in danger. Officials issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Dale Ray Pearce, 56, on Wednesday. The advisory says there is concern for his mental and physical well-being. Pearce is...
Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen surprises UM tailgate
MISSOULA, Mont. — Popular fast food chain Chick-fil-A surprised attendees at the University of Montana Grizzlies tailgate on Saturday, to celebrate the opening of their Missoula location this winter. The Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen passed out free chicken sandwiches to the public. “We’re excited we had an opportunity to preview...
Montana moves past loss, looks ahead to Sacramento St.
After Montana picked up their first loss of the season on Saturday against Idaho, the team is putting it behind them and looking ahead to their next matchup against Sacramento State. The Hornets will be no easy team as they head into this competition 6-0 and second in the FCS.
Missoula Aging Services offers New to Medicare online workshop
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula Aging Services opened registration for its virtual New to Medicare Workshop. The workshop will cover the basics of Medicare for individuals turning 65 or wanting to learn about Medicare options. People interested can register for a class on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30...
Bozeman police issue reminder about motorcycle lane filtering
Bozeman, Mont — It’s been one year since Montana approved lane filtering for motorcycles. The Bozeman Police Department tells us they haven't noticed much of a change. There have been no reports of fatalities. Police have noticed an increase in calls from people saying a motorcycle just passed...
Gallatin Co. looks at affordable housing options
Bozeman, Mont — The latest housing numbers in Gallatin County show the need for more affordable housing. The Gallatin Association of Realtors’ newest report shows a $72,000 jump in the median sales price of single-family homes. Those homes are now pushing $800,000. Compare that to Missoula County, where...
Mission Valley man creates ocean for saltwater shrimp in Charlo
It's more than 400 miles from the Pacific Ocean to Charlo, Montana. Not exactly the place you would expect to find saltwater shrimp. But Jim Vaughan has brought a bit of ocean to this Lake County ranch community. Jim owns and operates Mission Valley Shrimp on his small farm. NBC...
Crews temporarily close Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Beginning this Tuesday, crews will be installing a waterline on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade. The entire intersection of Happy Lane and Jackrabbit Lane will be closed. The installation is part of the Infrastructure Improvements Project and this phase should not affect homeowners' or businesses' access to...
HRDC prepares warming shelter for winter
Bozeman, Mont — In Bozeman, the HRDC is getting ready to open its warming shelter for the season. Temperatures are set to dip into the 20s this weekend in southwest Montana. “There are at least 50 to 80 people sleeping and campers and RVs across town right now, and as winter approaches, we're expecting a lot of them to come into the shelter if their vehicles are not weatherized,” HRDC warming shelter manager Jenna Huey said.
