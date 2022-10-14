TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will attempt to "shatter" a Guinness World Record on Nov. 5, and they're asking Glass City residents to help out. To commemorate the International Year of Glass and help out the environment with a recycling initiative, Imagination Station is making an official world record attempt to collect two-and-a-half tons of recyclable glass bottles in one hour. To collect this colossal amount of glass, officials with Imagination Station are asking Toledo-area residents to start collecting glass ahead of the record attempt.

