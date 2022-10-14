Read full article on original website
Hancock County ADAMHS Board helps at-risk youths with county support
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board has been awarded a $1 million per year grant from the federal government. Originally awarded in 2018, the organization has been using the four-year grant to help at-risk kids in their community. "What this grant...
Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown
MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach. Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible." Girbach...
BGSU student goes viral after wearing Spongebob costume at Cleveland Guardians games
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It's the end of the road for the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night when they lost in a win-or-go-home game against the New York Yankees. Many people never imagined they would make it into the postseason and one northwest Ohio fan took the excitement of the team's success to a whole new level.
Building Homes for Heroes gifts new home to Army veteran, cancer survivor and his family
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Homes for Heroes ceremony started Wednesday with a procession of Toledo Fire & Rescue Department officers welcoming a veteran and his family to a house they will now call home. Army veteran Pfc. Jesse Woods was awarded the home after surviving injuries sustained in combat,...
'Shatter' a world record with Imagination Station
TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will attempt to "shatter" a Guinness World Record on Nov. 5, and they're asking Glass City residents to help out. To commemorate the International Year of Glass and help out the environment with a recycling initiative, Imagination Station is making an official world record attempt to collect two-and-a-half tons of recyclable glass bottles in one hour. To collect this colossal amount of glass, officials with Imagination Station are asking Toledo-area residents to start collecting glass ahead of the record attempt.
Victory Center's puppy therapy helps patients through stress of cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local cancer patients and their families took their minds off the stress of chemotherapy, radiation and all the other things that come with having cancer to have a date night with some furry friends. Monday was reserved for puppy therapy at The Victory Center. The organization...
'They're always union brothers': T-shirts sold to benefit families of Ben, Max Morrissey
TOLEDO, Ohio — From creating a fund, to selling raffle tickets to now selling t-shirts and stickers, the United Steelworkers Local 1-346 has been working to make sure that the families of Ben and Max Morrissey are taken care of. The union hall has sold over 500 shirts since...
South Toledo native asks city leaders, council for help improving neighborhood safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 32-year-old man was shot outside Crox Bar and Grill in south Toledo Saturday, leaving him in critical condition. The gunshots from that night were heard around the area, including by 63-year-old Pam Harper on Shepler Street. Harper, who's lived in the same house since she...
What's on my ballot? | 2022 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan election guide
TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day - Tuesday, Nov. 8 - is fast approaching, and WTOL 11 is giving you a county-by-county breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot. In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan.
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
2022-2023 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge kicks off!
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crowd of more than 110 people eager to make improvements to their physical well-being gathered Tuesday afternoon at Super Fitness North to take the next step in their journeys to be healthy -- the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is underway!. Super Fitness Host Kelly...
Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition
ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition. Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School. "This band has worked very...
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Toledo Library to host youth writing contest, offer prizes for winning stories
TOLEDO, Ohio — Power up those pens! The youth writing contest is returning to the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system, where local kids can win prizes for their short stories. The contest is open to youth in grades K-12. According to their website, stories can be about anything...
OSHP says we are at start of peak season for deer-related crashes
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to keep in mind that it is fall breeding season for deer. That also means it's peak season for deer-related crashes. Deer are extremely hard to locate when you're driving at dawn or dusk. So far this...
Lucas County's 'red' COVID-19 designation blamed on statistical fluke
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County is currently the only county in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois with a red designation according to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels. But according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, this is because 400 positive at-home tests from schools dating back as far...
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft
Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
17-year-old girl missing from Monroe County
MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Denoewer, from London Township, left her residence on Sept. 27 with friends and has not been heard from since. Her last known location is believed to be western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday
Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
