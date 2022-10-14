ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, OH

'Shatter' a world record with Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio — Imagination Station will attempt to "shatter" a Guinness World Record on Nov. 5, and they're asking Glass City residents to help out. To commemorate the International Year of Glass and help out the environment with a recycling initiative, Imagination Station is making an official world record attempt to collect two-and-a-half tons of recyclable glass bottles in one hour. To collect this colossal amount of glass, officials with Imagination Station are asking Toledo-area residents to start collecting glass ahead of the record attempt.
TOLEDO, OH
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
TOLEDO, OH
2022-2023 Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge kicks off!

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crowd of more than 110 people eager to make improvements to their physical well-being gathered Tuesday afternoon at Super Fitness North to take the next step in their journeys to be healthy -- the Super Fitness Weight Loss Challenge is underway!. Super Fitness Host Kelly...
TOLEDO, OH
Rossford HS marching band qualifies for state competition

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford High School marching band secured a spot in next month's state competition. Rossford took second place in last weekend's Versailles Marching Band Invitational to qualify. The Ohio Music Education Association state competition is Nov. 5 at Medina High School. "This band has worked very...
ROSSFORD, OH
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
PHOTOS: Police asking for help identifying two suspects in alleged theft

Police are asking the community for help identifying two suspects in an alleged theft that took place on Sept. 5, 2022. In a Facebook post, Toledo police showed separate photos of two people accused of theft in the 5000 block of Monroe Street. The suspects are pictured walking through the entrance of a business, though police did not state the name of the business.
TOLEDO, OH
17-year-old girl missing from Monroe County

MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Hailey Denoewer, from London Township, left her residence on Sept. 27 with friends and has not been heard from since. Her last known location is believed to be western Wayne County or eastern Washtenaw County.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Home, cars hit during drive-by shooting in central Toledo Sunday

Toledo police are investigating after someone drove by a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue Sunday afternoon and shot at people standing in the driveway. According to police reports the incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Shotspotter alerted officers to gunfire in the area. Witnesses said two...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

