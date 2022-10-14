Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 9
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 9! Results from Week 8 can be found here. Up next: at Orange (10/17) East Chapel Hill (0-6): Lost to Chapel Hill, 40-16 (10/10) Up next: vs. Chatham...
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road
[Story begins below two video interviews with key Eastern players, Josh Murray and Jasaih Thomas.]. Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on...
Explosive first half launches another big win for East Forsyth
WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA – The East Forsyth Eagles made another big statement, Friday night, as they got off to an explosive start on their way to a 51-0 demolition of the Reynolds Demons. The Central Piedmont Conference match-up was turned into a mismatch early as the Eagles overcame two ...
alamancenews.com
Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff
Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
Winston-Salem State finally plays at home, gets first win
After going winless on the road and losing their Homecoming, Winston-Salem State gets its first win The post Winston-Salem State finally plays at home, gets first win appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Play of the Night, from Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford
This week’s play of the night comes from the Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford game.
wfmynews2.com
VOTE NOW! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 21
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 21. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Tar Heels bend but don’t break in win over Duke for the victory bell
It looked like the victory bell was destined to be painted an unholy shade of blue in the late minutes of the fourth quarter after UNC blew a ten-point lead and went down by four. The defense, which really showed up in the third quarter after being abused via Duke’s ground game in the first half, crumbled before our eyes after UNC missed a late field goal that felt like it might have put the game away for the Tar Heels.
Coach Talk: Tony McCants head coach of McMichael High School
This week’s Coach Talk Tony McCants__, head coach of McMichael High School.
Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff
Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels
It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
alamancenews.com
Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
CBS Sports
Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
dukebasketballreport.com
The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition
One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
All lanes of Battleground Avenue now open after accident involving downed power line
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of Battleground Avenue between Sourwood Road and Pisgah Church Road are now reopen. PREVIOUS STORY: Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed on Sunday. The northbound lanes of Battleground Ave. between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive are closed due to an accident...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
Comments / 0