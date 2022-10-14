Thank you to everyone for your patience and your diligence to come in early for services as we prepared to close the Lumbee Tribal Enrollment Office for the November election. Also thank you to our Enrollment Staff for all their hard work. We would also like to welcome some of our newest Lumbee Tribal members. Welcome to 3-year-old Kaleb and Karter from Cumberland County. Their mother, Savanna Hartman, brought in the identical twins early Friday to get them enrolled. She said she was enrolled at a young age and also wanted to enroll her boys at a young age.

1 DAY AGO