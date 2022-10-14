Read full article on original website
Spring Lake mayor demands answers after state treasurer refuses to pay to hire new town manager
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The mayor of a troubled town in Cumberland County is demanding answers from the state treasurer after he refused to fund the hiring of a new town manager. The Local Government Commission took control of Spring Lake's finances in October 2021, citing concerns that the...
City Charter Amendment gives more representation
Fayetteville residents will have an important opportunity when they go to the polls on Nov. 8 , or take advantage of early voting. The ballot will include a City Charter Amendment that will change the structure of the Fayetteville City Council from its current nine single-member districts to a combination of five single-member districts and four at-large seats.
Kenly names interim town manager months after terminating Justine Jones
Tony Sears is now the interim town manager in Kenly, taking over the position after a tumultuous few months that ended with the termination of the previous town manager, Justine Jones.
Thank you to everyone for your patience and your diligence to come in early for services!
Thank you to everyone for your patience and your diligence to come in early for services as we prepared to close the Lumbee Tribal Enrollment Office for the November election. Also thank you to our Enrollment Staff for all their hard work. We would also like to welcome some of our newest Lumbee Tribal members. Welcome to 3-year-old Kaleb and Karter from Cumberland County. Their mother, Savanna Hartman, brought in the identical twins early Friday to get them enrolled. She said she was enrolled at a young age and also wanted to enroll her boys at a young age.
Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County
RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland...
‘I have never seen the county so racially charged:’ Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three weeks away from election day, leaders with the North Carolina NAACP are concerned about voter intimidation at the polls in Columbus County, where suspended Sheriff Jody Greene has made racist comments about his black employees. The North Carolina NAACP sent a letter to the...
WARM Cuts Ribbon at Office in Elizabethtown
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) on Monday. WARM’s mission is to repair, rebuild, and make homes accessible. Chamber Director Terri Dennison welcomed the WARM supporters to the event. The Town of Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell expressed the...
Here’s a list of every candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot in Columbus County
In Columbus County, suspended sheriff Jody Greene has dominated headlines in the weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 election. But voters will also decide on several other races, from the U.S. Senate to local school boards. Here are some key points:. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri...
Good news for rural NC: 570+ jobs coming to Scotland, Richmond counties
RALEIGH – More than 570 jobs are coming to Scotland and Richmond counties in North Carolina following the approval of two economic incentive deals on Tuesday with the state of North Carolina. SO-PAK-CO, a supplier to the U.S. military, will construct a new food processing plant in Scotland County,...
Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot
Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
Fall Fest set to offer resources, information for foster families while highlighting need for volunteers
According to the most recent data, a child is removed from their home and placed into foster care every two minutes. As of 2021, over 400,000 children in the United States are in the foster care system. While that number has dropped over the past several years, the reality of those numbers is much more concerning.
Why should we have to prove anything?
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a six-part series that will run each Wednesday in the Robesonian. This wa
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
‘A lot of people cried with me.’ East Durham grocery Los Primos closes over rent hike
The owner says he could not afford the rent increase that came with renewing the lease. Here’s how much the new lease would have cost.
Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
The Fairmont Farmers’ Festival now and then
FAIRMONT — The 2022 Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont marked the resumption of a local tradition dating back half a century.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
