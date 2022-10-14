ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

City Charter Amendment gives more representation

Fayetteville residents will have an important opportunity when they go to the polls on Nov. 8 , or take advantage of early voting. The ballot will include a City Charter Amendment that will change the structure of the Fayetteville City Council from its current nine single-member districts to a combination of five single-member districts and four at-large seats.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
lumbeetribe.com

Thank you to everyone for your patience and your diligence to come in early for services!

Thank you to everyone for your patience and your diligence to come in early for services as we prepared to close the Lumbee Tribal Enrollment Office for the November election. Also thank you to our Enrollment Staff for all their hard work. We would also like to welcome some of our newest Lumbee Tribal members. Welcome to 3-year-old Kaleb and Karter from Cumberland County. Their mother, Savanna Hartman, brought in the identical twins early Friday to get them enrolled. She said she was enrolled at a young age and also wanted to enroll her boys at a young age.
bladenonline.com

WARM Cuts Ribbon at Office in Elizabethtown

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM) on Monday. WARM’s mission is to repair, rebuild, and make homes accessible. Chamber Director Terri Dennison welcomed the WARM supporters to the event. The Town of Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell expressed the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
borderbelt.org

Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot

Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy