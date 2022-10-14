Read full article on original website
Dennis Swols
5d ago
All I can say is...I served at Ft. Bragg...home of the Airborne........." We own the night ".It's to bad History is getting pushed under the rug.
Carolina Granny
5d ago
It will cost the installation over $6 Million to rename Fort Bragg and the Soldiers don’t even have decent housing or barracks to live in
gregory fulford
5d ago
seems with all the things happening on the world stage our military would have bigger fish to fry than worrying about nomenclature.....
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
Vox
Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate
DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
Fact check: Does Nickel want abortion legal ‘up to the point of birth,’ as opponent Hines claims?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the pivotal issues this election season is abortion. But is one of the candidates in North Carolina’s tightest Congressional race painting an accurate portrayal of his opponent’s position on it? In a key swing race that could decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic lawyer and […]
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
Cooper announces 440 new jobs and $85M investment for Scotland County
RALEIGH — SO-PAK-CO, Inc., a food processor and packager, will create 440 new jobs in Scotland County, Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday. The company will invest $85 million to build a state-of-the-art processing and packaging facility in the City of Laurinburg. “This announcement is great news for Scotland...
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland County Golf Championship highlights players and community
Over the last several years, people have asked me why Up & Coming Weekly newspaper makes such a “big deal” out of a golf tournament. Well, it's not just any golf tournament. It's the Cumberland County Golf Championship. And it's unique. The CCGC is not only this community's...
Up and Coming Weekly
City Charter Amendment gives more representation
Fayetteville residents will have an important opportunity when they go to the polls on Nov. 8 , or take advantage of early voting. The ballot will include a City Charter Amendment that will change the structure of the Fayetteville City Council from its current nine single-member districts to a combination of five single-member districts and four at-large seats.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fall Fest set to offer resources, information for foster families while highlighting need for volunteers
According to the most recent data, a child is removed from their home and placed into foster care every two minutes. As of 2021, over 400,000 children in the United States are in the foster care system. While that number has dropped over the past several years, the reality of those numbers is much more concerning.
30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend
The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
borderbelt.org
Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot
Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
country1037fm.com
Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck
Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
After Wolfspeed worker killed on job, NC labor department opens investigation
Former Wolfspeed employees say the worker was a facilities electrician.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
Bladen Journal
W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office
ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
