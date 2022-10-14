ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Comments / 235

Dennis Swols
5d ago

All I can say is...I served at Ft. Bragg...home of the Airborne........." We own the night ".It's to bad History is getting pushed under the rug.

Reply(33)
143
Carolina Granny
5d ago

It will cost the installation over $6 Million to rename Fort Bragg and the Soldiers don’t even have decent housing or barracks to live in

Reply(22)
103
gregory fulford
5d ago

seems with all the things happening on the world stage our military would have bigger fish to fry than worrying about nomenclature.....

Reply
63
Related
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina facility will cook and freeze-dry MREs for the military, bringing 440 jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee approved two development grants during its semimonthly meeting on Thursday. Combined the grantees are committed to adding about 571 jobs to new facilities in Scotland and Richmond counties. Both incentives passed unanimously. Sopakco, based in South Carolina and described as one of […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

City Charter Amendment gives more representation

Fayetteville residents will have an important opportunity when they go to the polls on Nov. 8 , or take advantage of early voting. The ballot will include a City Charter Amendment that will change the structure of the Fayetteville City Council from its current nine single-member districts to a combination of five single-member districts and four at-large seats.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
borderbelt.org

Election Day in Robeson County is Nov. 8. Here’s who is on the ballot

Voters across North Carolina, including in Robeson County, will cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could have major impacts at the state and federal levels. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Catfish Cover 1-95 In North Carolina After Wreck

Somehow it’s always strange things that end up strewn across the roadways after crashes. And this time, it was catfish that could be seen on I-95 in North Carolina after a wreck Tuesday. The crash occurred early this morning around 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road near Godwin. Luckily the driver of the truck was uninjured. But the 20,000 pounds of fish were sacrificed. The cleanup lasted several hours but all lanes are now open. If you were planning on eating catfish this week in North Carolina, you may not be anymore!
GODWIN, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy