Despite being a four-year incumbent, state Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, will be seeing his name on the ballot for the first time. In 2018, he was chosen by GOP leaders as the replacement for Dorothy Hukill, who died only weeks before that year's election. Her passing came too late for election officials to replace her name on the ballot, and votes for her were tallied as votes for Wright. With Hukill receiving 59%, Wright won the seat, which covers southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO