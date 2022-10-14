ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Newsweek

Joe Biden Set To Fundraise for Ron DeSantis' Rival Charlie Crist

President Joe Biden will stump for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist a week before the November midterms. Biden and Crist, the Democrat seeking to oust Florida Governor Ron DeSanis, will headline a private fundraiser on November 1, the Miami Herald reported. News of Biden's fundraising visit for DeSantis' rival comes...
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Election 2022: Florida Senate race features New Smyrna Republican and Titusville Democrat

Despite being a four-year incumbent, state Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, will be seeing his name on the ballot for the first time. In 2018, he was chosen by GOP leaders as the replacement for Dorothy Hukill, who died only weeks before that year's election. Her passing came too late for election officials to replace her name on the ballot, and votes for her were tallied as votes for Wright. With Hukill receiving 59%, Wright won the seat, which covers southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties.
CBS Boston

DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by...
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that “regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to strike Tampa as it would better “advance their agenda”.A week after the category 4 hurricane struck, leaving more than 100 people dead and causing billions of dollars of damage, Mr DeSantis has continued to insist that all Floridians received a warning to evacuate in good time.This included people in places such as Lee County, location of many of the deaths, and which issued an evacuation order a day after other areas.Video appears to show DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery effortsMany had believed the storm would...
