Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
University of Florida students protest, say Republican Sen. Ben Sasse poses 'threat' as president
Students at the University of Florida expressed their outrage at the university's nomination of a Republican senator to serve as the school's next president.
Joe Biden Set To Fundraise for Ron DeSantis' Rival Charlie Crist
President Joe Biden will stump for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist a week before the November midterms. Biden and Crist, the Democrat seeking to oust Florida Governor Ron DeSanis, will headline a private fundraiser on November 1, the Miami Herald reported. News of Biden's fundraising visit for DeSantis' rival comes...
WATCH: Marco Rubio, Val Demings meet in Florida’s only US Senate debate
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and former U.S. Representative Val Demings will face each other in Florida's only U.S. Senate debate Tuesday at 7 p.m. to talk about their accomplishments in office and let voters know where they stand on controversial issues.
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
'Turned down': DeSantis team slams Joy Reid after she targets governor
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid was put on blast Wednesday when a staffer revealed she'd attempted to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on her show.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
Rubio Leads Demings In Florida's U.S. Senate Race According to Mason-Dixon
With election day five weeks away a new Mason-Dixon survey of registered Florida voters shows Republican Senator Marco Rubio continues to lead Democratic challenger Val Demings in the state's U.S. Senate race. "Statewide 47% support Rubio, 41% support Demings," pollster Brad Coker said. "Virtually unchanged since a poll we did...
Nikki Fried Calls on Ron DeSantis to Pardon Floridians Convicted of Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession following President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon federal convictions and reassess the criminal classification of marijuana. Fried, who lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist in...
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
Election 2022: Florida Senate race features New Smyrna Republican and Titusville Democrat
Despite being a four-year incumbent, state Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, will be seeing his name on the ballot for the first time. In 2018, he was chosen by GOP leaders as the replacement for Dorothy Hukill, who died only weeks before that year's election. Her passing came too late for election officials to replace her name on the ballot, and votes for her were tallied as votes for Wright. With Hukill receiving 59%, Wright won the seat, which covers southern Volusia and northern Brevard counties.
Charlie Crist attacks Gov. DeSantis' insurance failures
“The wise sailor flees the storm as it gathers,” Laenor Velayrion said in the last episode of House of Dragon. The word of this fictional character echoes as insurance companies flee Florida amid one of the most devastating storms in recorded history.
Gov. DeSantis threatened to send migrants to Biden's Delaware home. It was a no-show.
Reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was flying migrants to Joe Biden's home state surfaced just days after he flew immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by...
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis claims ‘regime media’ wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has claimed that “regime media” wanted Hurricane Ian to strike Tampa as it would better “advance their agenda”.A week after the category 4 hurricane struck, leaving more than 100 people dead and causing billions of dollars of damage, Mr DeSantis has continued to insist that all Floridians received a warning to evacuate in good time.This included people in places such as Lee County, location of many of the deaths, and which issued an evacuation order a day after other areas.Video appears to show DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery effortsMany had believed the storm would...
NBC News
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take on challenger Val Demings in first debate
Issues like inflation, abortion rights and crime are emerging as key issues as early voting gets underway in 18 states across the country ahead of November’s midterm elections. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster breaks down how Florida’s Senate candidates are polling among the state’s voters ahead of the first debate. Oct. 18, 2022.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Get Biden to Offer Major Disaster Declaration for Seminole Tribe of Florida
The Biden administration approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote to President Joe Biden about the matter. Seminole Tribe members impacted by Hurricane Ian are now eligible to apply for federal disaster relief. The letter is...
iheart.com
Florida Senate District 26: Sen. Lori Berman Faces Steve Byers
A current state senator is running for a newly created seat in Palm Beach County. Democrat Lori Berman spent eight years in the Florida House before being elected to the Senate in 2018. She served four years in District 31, which has moved to the north with redistricting. "The thing...
