Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.

MEBANE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO