Total body PET/CT scans can effectively visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with arthritis

News-Medical.net
Fecal immunochemical test and mt-sDNA test are equally effective for colorectal cancer screening
Commercially available noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer-;a fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and the multi-target stool DNAtest (mt-sDNA; or Cologuard®)-;are equally effective for screening patients with early-stage colorectal cancer. However, a FIT costs about one-fifth of the multi-target DNA test, according to new study results presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
Genetic signature predicts tumor metastases and patient survival in clear cell kidney cancer
Among patients with kidney cancer, the activity of four specific genes in the cancer cells seems to be able to predict the risk of the tumor spreading and the patient's chances of survival. This is shown by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in a preclinical study published in Nature Communications.
Women using chemical hair straightening products at higher risk for uterine cancer
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
High immune protein levels predict both heart failure and death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It's released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type natriuretic...
Individualized treatment for back pain leads to increased effect compared to standard therapies
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is the result of a meta-analysis by Goethe University Frankfurt, in which the data of over 10,000 patients were combined and analyzed. It can be concluded from the study that multimodal therapies should be promoted on a larger scale in the German healthcare system, in line with the National Disease Management Guidelines.
Scientists identify group of genes shared between COVID-19 and diabetic kidney disease
Scientists have identified five hub genes that might be associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients with diabetic kidney disease. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Hub genes are those genes that exhibit many interactions with other genes and, thus, play important roles...
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
IU researchers suggest the potential for a new approach to determining heart transplant candidacy
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
Study reveals racial disparities in access to advanced therapies for heart failure
Black adults treated at advanced heart failure centers received potentially life-changing therapies, such as transplants and heart pumps, about half as often as white adults, possibly due to racial bias, a small National Institutes of Health-supported study has found. Researchers followed 377 patients receiving treatment at one of 21 centers...
What are the predictors of new-onset diabetes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients?
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, researchers evaluated the incidence and predictors of new-onset diabetes (NOD) in patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Notwithstanding the measures introduced for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19, such as vaccines, antivirals, and monoclonal...
Physical exercise provides positive health benefits on COVID-19 outcomes
A new study published in Plos One found that physical exercise positively affects coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) prognosis. The results depicted comparatively higher cure rates and lower morbidity and mortality associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in areas where regular physical exercise was prevalent before the pandemic.
Study develops a strategy to noninvasively track tumor-associated macrophages
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has developed a strategy to noninvasively track immune cells known as macrophages within brain and breast tumors in living mice. Cancers often recruit and reprogram these tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs, to support their own growth and confer resistance to therapies. Led by Ludwig Lausanne's Johanna Joyce and Davide Croci and their colleague at the Lausanne University Hospital, Ruud B. van Heeswijk, the study appears in the current issue of Science Translational Medicine and is featured on the cover of the journal.
Newly identified gene may provide a therapeutic target for deadly glioblastoma multiforme
Research led by doctors and scientists at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UCLA Jane & Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience & Human Behavior have identified a gene that may provide a therapeutic target for the deadly, treatment-resistant brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The gene, P300, enables GBM cells...
Common oral bacterium promotes tumor progression-associated activity in pancreatic cancer cells
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
Study links chemical composition of fine particulate air pollution to worse lung disease outcomes
People with a disease characterized by lung scarring that has no obvious cause are more likely to die if they live in areas with higher levels of air pollution composed of chemicals associated with industrial sources and vehicular traffic, according to new research led by University of Pittsburgh scientists. The...
Two cases of acute abdominal pain in patients with COVID-19 in their second week of illness
In a recent study published in the Indian Journal of Critical Care Medicine, researchers described two cases of acute pain in the abdomen of patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causes COVID-19, which usually results in respiratory symptoms. The disease severity varies...
Gut-innervating nociceptors found to regulate the intestinal microbiota and promote tissue protection
According to a recent study published in Cell Reports, substance P produced by the nociceptors in the gut lining confers protection against inflammation and tissue damage by increasing the number of beneficial microbes. The findings also highlighted the presence of reduced numbers of nociceptors in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients,...
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
Trigger finger most often affects patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes
Locked fingers, known as trigger finger, are more common among people with diabetes than in the general population. A study led by Lund University in Sweden shows that the risk of being affected increases in the case of high blood sugar. The study has been published in Diabetes Care. Trigger...
