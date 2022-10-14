Read full article on original website
Lake City girls win HVL cross country championship, boys in second
Lake City kept up its dominant season in girls cross country with a first place finish in the Hiawatha Valley League championship meet in Goodhue on Tuesday. Three of the Tiger girls ran in the top five. Olivia Yotter led the Tigers, running in second place with a PR time...
Wingers tennis season comes to an end
The Red Wing girls tennis team closed out its season in the Section 1AA individual tournament on Friday. The Wingers had two singles players and a doubles pair make it out of the first round. Hannah Kosek advanced to the semifinal round in singles play. She first defeated Lauren Drexler...
Wingers swim team close out regular season
The Red Wing girls swim and dive team competed in its final dual meet of the regular season on Monday. The Wingers lost to Century 91-85. Next, the Wingers get set for the Big 9 meet later this month. Rest and continued diligent habit forming will be key for the team as the bigger meets near. Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the team may have felt slower on Monday, but are still racing well and fast.
PHOTOS: Big 9 cross country championship (Oct. 18, 2022)
Red Wing ran in the Big 9 championship meet at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Red Wing's Nora Hanson won the girls race. Aaron Freier was the top boys finisher in 17th place.
Charles Voth
Charles Arthur Voth, 81, of Goodhue, died unexpectedly Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1941, in Red Wing, to Raynold and Bernice (Matthees) Voth. He was baptized on May 11, 1941 and confirmed on May 22, 1955 both at St. John’s Lutheran Church rural Goodhue. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1959. In 1962 he married Audrey Breuer and they later divorced. On May 1, 1976, he was married to Carol Zemke at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Goodhue. Charlie worked at the Goodhue Elevator and owned operated G and B Feeds until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church and was active in the Goodhue community his entire life, serving 21 years on the Goodhue Fire Department, 45 years in the Lions Club, Goodhue City Council and the Goodhue Area Historical Society. He was a devoted Goodhue Wildcats, Twins and Vikings fan and missed very few games. He enjoyed fishing, especially the family’s annual fishing trip near Alexandria, playing cards and visiting his four brothers, family and friends. To anyone who was fortunate to know him, Charlie shared a gentle kindness, a sly sense of humor, and an endless love for family and friends. But most of all he loved being Grandpa Charlie to his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He taught many of them how to fish, play cards, laugh and always showed them an appreciation for life’s simplest, but most important blessings.
Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin
The funeral service for Dr. James ‘Doc’ Parkin, 87, of Cannon Falls, MN, will be 10:30am, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by Sidney L. Smith American Legion Post 24. James died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen.
HBC customers experiencing outage
Customers across southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Hastings and Cannon Falls are experiencing a service outage through HBC. HBC recently gave an update on their Facebook page. The update stated, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers....
Chamber hosts manufacturing luncheon
Red Wing is filled with companies who specialize in different forms of manufacturing. Some of the businesses are among the largest drivers in the local economy. During the month of October, the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the companies in the area and celebrating what they do for the community.
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Fire Department welcomes community to open house
Over the weekend, the Red Wing Fire Department opened its station to the public. Firefighters welcomed the community with activities for kids and vital information about fire safety. The open house was an end to fire prevention week during which the fire department gives out information about fire safety. Many...
Letter: City needs to prioritize spending
A concerned resident did the right thing and contacted me because she was hearing I was going to close parks. This is misinformation. I am not proposing to close any existing parks or trails. Due to the state of the economy, the city needs to prioritize its spending just like...
