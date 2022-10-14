WIAA girls tennis: Jefferson's Niebler, Dehnert win first round match at state tournament 6-0, 7-5

MADISON—Winning a match at the state tournament is no easy task.

Jefferson senior Gracie Niebler and freshman Maddie Dehnert were up to the task on Thursday, earning a 6-0, 7-5 victory in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Niebler and Dehnert, seeded seventh and now 13-1 on the season, got past The Prairie School duo of senior Jaclyn Palmen and junior Salisia Servantez. The Eagles’ duo have their second-round match today at 12:30 p.m. versus Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta from Regis.

“In the first set, we cruised along hitting shots,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “Our opponents did not play as well as they have and we got our serves in. They could not handle the hard shots we hit. We were down the entire second set. I was concerned about how we would respond when the match got tight since we have not faced that in doubles this season.

“We got down 5-4 and then won three in a row. When we hit good, strong strokes they had trouble. They were hurting us at the net a little bit, so we changed it up. It was nice to come down here and win the first one. Maddie and Gracie want to keep it going. I’m proud of them.”

Niebler, who has played in two state tournaments as an individual, wants the pair to continue to stay motivated and striving to do better as the tournament progresses.

“After every point we lost, we brought it back and never lost confidence,” Niebler said of keys to victory on Thursday. “I told Maddie that no matter how nerve-racking it is to be playing under pressure at state to just not worry about what other people are doing.”

Dehnert, who admitted playing at state caused plenty of jitters before and during the match, is proud of the way she and Niebler finished off the second set.

“When we saw they were getting better and playing more competitively, we did not sit down,” Dehnert said. “We upped our game even more and got through it. I was nervous in the beginning. I have a great partner in Gracie motivating me. She helps me calm my nerves and we work well together.”

If the Eagles’ duo win their opening match Friday, they are guaranteed at least two more matches and to play on Saturday.

“We are doing well talking to each other after every point and seeing what we need to do better,” Dehnert said. “For me personally, I’d like my volleys to be better. I’m excited to continue playing at state.”

Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis lost to Regis/McDonnell Central Catholic junior Colleen Callaghan 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. Curtis, who advanced to the second round in her first state tournament appearance last season, could not quite match Callaghan’s consistency and playmaking at the net.

“Claudia was nervous at first but started to settle in as the match went on,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “Claudia was coming up at the net and playing very well. Claudia had some great control over the ball and was moving the opponent well. It was a hard-fought battle.”

Curtis, the Capitol Conference Player of the Year, finishes the season with a 24-3 record.

“Playing at state again was a lot of fun,” Curtis said. “It was great I got to be here, but this match was very hard. I wish I would have moved my feet a lot more. I was playing a little nervously.”

Curtis plans to continue her tennis career collegiately next season but is still mulling her options for schools. She will take plenty of fond memories of being an L-Cat—both on and off the court—with her down the road.

“I will remember going to Olive Garden with our team, winning conference player of the year and going to state,” Curtis said.

Curtis was satisfied with the consistent, yearly improvements she made in her decorated career.

“I feel really good about my progress as a player. Every year, I could tell I was getting better. It wasn’t just the other people were getting worse,” Curtis said with a laugh. “Our team was good this season and so supportive. Even if we lost every single match, it would have been a lot of fun.”

Ingram could not find enough good things to say about Curtis as a person and a player.

“We are so proud to be part of her career,” Ingram said. “She’s the best player I’ve ever coached. I could not be more proud of her career. She should be very proud also.

“Claudia is a hard worker, a great player and very coachable. It was really a successful season for our program and the girls were a great support system for each other and Claudia. That shows how awesome of a team they are together.”

Callaghan (25-7) faces University School of Milwaukee sophomore Aubrey Jayne (15-2) in the second round today at 11:30 a.m.

Whitewater junior Emilia Houwers fell to Saint Mary’s Spring Academy senior Sophie Vande Slunt 6-4, 6-1. Houwers, who was making her second appearance at the state tournament, finishes the season with a record of 15-11.

Vande Slunt (17-7) faces Catholic Memroial junior Jessica Jacobson (20-10), who is the eighth seed, in the second round today at 11 a.m.