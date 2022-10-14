ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift.

Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.

Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.

Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive.

"We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.

While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.

