Dallas, TX

Family of fallen Dallas officer remember his childhood in Socorro

By Karla Draksler
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Dallas police officer and native El Pasoan Jacob Arellano was killed in a tragic car accident on Wednesday. His family, still unable to accept that their son, brother and father is now gone forever.

Francisco Arellano, fallen officer’s older brother, remembered growing up with Jacob and his twin brother Josh.

“We were so close we were so attached he just loved me he looked up to me,” said Arellano.

He said they all loved growing up in Socorro and that, after moving to Dallas, Jacob would always say that he wants to move back with his family. Jacob left behind his wife and his young son.

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

He graduated in 2016 from Socorro High School where he played football that continued into his college years at New Mexico State. After playing for the NMSU Aggies for about two years, Arellano said, his brother went on to pursue his dream of being a police officer in Dallas about three years ago.

“He loved protecting the city of Dallas. He went all out for them. I would even tell him sometimes, it’s not that serious, you don’t have to go beyond just to protect,” said Arellano about his brother.

Just before Jacob headed to work and got into the fatal car crash, Arellano said he sent him a video of his son that he will cherish forever. Now that he is gone, he recalled how he was supposed to visit him in Dallas to attend a game from his favorite football team.

“I was supposed to  be with him on September 11 for the Cowboys game, he was a big Cowboys fan, and I couldn’t go,” he said.

”I just hope that he is in a better place, which I know he is, he was a great kid,” he added.

Arellano described how much his brother loved his nephew and made a promise he would help take care of Jacob’s son that now has to grow up without a father.

“He just put everybody in front of him. I just hope one day we meet again. I just love him so much,” said Arellano.

KTSM

KTSM

