BIRMINGHAM- The Louisiana Tech volleyball team fell 3-1 (18-25, 20-25, 25-14, 20-25) to UAB on Sunday afternoon at the Bartow Center. LA Tech was only able to produce five kills in the first set against the UAB defeanse. Eight of their points were scored off of errors from the Blazers. UAB jumped ahead early on in the set with a 5-0 scoring run to give them a four-point lead before adding another 4-0 scoring run and a 5-0 scoring run to give them a 10-point advantage. The Lady Techsters fought to try and catch up by collecting a 4-0 scoring run late in the game off of three UAB errors and an ace from Andrea Spasojevic, but it wasn't enough.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO