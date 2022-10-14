Read full article on original website
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Blue Devils begin Mountain 7 gauntlet with trip to Lee High, Union hosts Central
For the first time in recent memory, Gate City is on a path to play for a Mountain 7 District football championship. The Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the latest Southwest Virginia poll, host Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 in what could be the contest to decide the league title.
Roundup: Hurricanes run roughshod over Wolves
MORRISTOWN — Morristown East rode a huge game from running back Ethan Ledford to a 54-31 Region 1-6A win over West Ridge on Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium. Ledford rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries to help put the Hurricanes firmly in the driver’s seat for the final playoff spot.
D-B intercepts five first-half passes — three for pick-6s — in 1-6A rout of William Blount
KINGSPORT — The continuous clock could not start early enough to provide much mercy for the William Blount football squad Friday night. By the time it was cranked up, the home team already held a 49-0 advantage. Dobyns-Bennett intercepted a whopping five passes in the first half, returning three...
Special teams not enough to bail out Bucs
JOHNSON CITY — Football coaches like to point out there are three phases to the game: offense, defense and special teams. East Tennessee State had a special game on special teams in its 55-33 loss to Mercer on Saturday, but neither the Bucs’ offense nor their defense could uphold their end of the bargain.
State Line Drive-In celebrates 75 years of providing entertainment to the community
ELIZABETHTON — There have been a lot of great memories and good times made in a large field on the southeastern edge of Elizabethton over the last three-quarters of a century. That is why the State Line Drive-In Theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary on the last weekend of the season. The final show of the year is Halloween Ends, but the State Line has no plans to end in the foreseeable future.
Bears too tough for struggling Bucs
MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s football team hung around for much of the game, but in the end, Mercer just had too many weapons. Fred Payton threw five touchdown passes Saturday and the 11th-ranked Bears finally put away the Bucs for a 55-33 Southern Conference victory.
Watch now: Cavaliers run out of time against Pioneers
WISE — There were seven turnovers in Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Virginia-Wise and Tusculum. The most crucial one, though, came in the final seconds when one of the officials fumbled the ball.
Wise County offers 'peak fall colors for the better part of a solid month'
WISE — If you’re a leaf peeper looking for spectacular fall color, you need not travel far. Science and scenery ensure that areas in and around UVA Wise offer some of the region’s most vibrant and longest- lasting fall colors.
'Blazers escape Vikings 21-13, keep perfect record intact
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nothing truly worthwhile comes easy. Daniel Boone, looking to nail down the top seed for the Region 1-5A football playoffs, traveled to the Stone Castle on Friday to take on always-dangerous Tennessee High.
Sullivan East's SWAG Shop a project of group supporting school
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School has a PAC. No, it’s not a political action committee but rather a group that provides clothing and other items to students and works to improve the campus.
Trailblazers face key region game against Vikings
Everything has been coming up sweet for Daniel Boone’s football team, but the regular season goes under the microscope over the next two weeks. First up is an important Region 1-5A contest at Tennessee High. A win clinches a tie for the region title and the top seed for the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stone Castle.
University School student earns his wings
On the 6th of October, Jackson Noland became the 6th University School student to earn their solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Jackson received a solo scholarship from his parents, Brian and Donna, and the State Partnership Grant. He soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville airport in just 7.5 hours as the 245th solo student overall in the FLIGHT Foundation sponsored High School/College Flight Program, recognized as the best in the nation and a Tennessee Aviation Hall-of-Fame program.
Youngkin helps open new section of Mendota Trail
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge. “I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia...
Hilltoppers reveal identity against Patriots
Science Hill can’t lay claim to playing its best football of the season as it begins a two-week journey to a showdown with rival Dobyns-Bennett. However, the Hilltoppers have developed a three-part firm identity and the main thing holding them back is fixable, even in a short time period.
Goodman, Hicks vying for Tennessee's 6th House District seat
Joel Goodman, a Johnson City businessman, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, in the 6th House District race. Goodman, an independent candidate, is looking to unseat Hicks, a Washington County home builder who is seeking a second term to the General Assembly, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Gene Estep has seen a lot of changes as a movie projectionist
ELIZABETHTON — Gene Estep has certainly seen a good part of the history of the State Line Drive-In. He wasn’t there for the start of the movie theater in 1947, but Estep is proud of his lengthy service with the movie theater since he went to work as a projectionist back in 1977.
City Commissioner John Hunter talks running for re-election, issues facing the city, affordable housing
Johnson City Commissioner John Hunter is one of four people vying for two open seats on the Johnson City Commission. Hunter, who served five years on the Johnson City Board of Education, is seeking a second term in office. Hunter and fellow incumbent Jenny Brock will be challenged for their seats by John Baker and Jay A. Emberton.
Sycamore Shoals and Sabine Hill will offer scary history of 18th and 19th century death for Halloween
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present a spooky history lesson this Halloween season. “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be presented at the nearby Sabine Hill State Historic Site during the last weekend in October. The event is not just another scary Halloween experience, it is designed to resurrect many of the forgotten traditions associated with death and mourning in early America. Visitors can experience these arcane customs firsthand though several programs offered during the event. These include demonstrations of the jobs associated with death in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, special after-hours tours of the historic Taylor House, and a re-creation of an early American funeral service.
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
GPD: Body found in Hardin Park
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
